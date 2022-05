A number of NBA teams remain interested in acquiring Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood this offseason, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko:. "It’s obvious why teams have been intrigued with Wood in the past. He’s a unicorn of a big man. That interest hasn’t waned, even in the early weeks of the offseason, sources told The Athletic. Wood is talented enough to where the Rockets can’t let him walk without getting assets back if their tenure is headed for an ending."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO