Clinton softball drops two in LCAA showdown

CLINTON — Clinton softball was swept by Dundee on Monday in a Lenawee County Athletic Association doubleheader, losing Game 1, 6-4, and Game 2, 7-5.

Sporting the two best conference records in the LCAA, the Vikings (22-8, 10-0) and Redwolves (19-6, 9-2) matched up for one of the most tightly contested series of the league season.

Clinton head coach Kim Phillip said her team did a good job rising to the occasion but couldn’t combine strong offensive performances.

“We can’t play seven innings strong,” she said. “That was the problem we had tonight. We always had an inning or two that kind of fell apart on us.”

With crisp defense on both sides, Clinton starter Taryn Hernandez pitched a clean first three innings in Game 1 before Emma Fair’s RBI single in the bottom of the third gave Clinton a slim one run lead.

The Vikings followed up by loading the bases and scoring five runs in the top of the fourth with Kennedy Irwin’s 2-run double down the right field line providing the biggest blow. Clinton pulled Hernandez (3 1/3 innings pitched, five runs, three strikeouts) and Sydney Schuler retired the next two batters to end Dundee’s onslaught.

After stranding two runners in the bottom of the fourth, Ava Ormsby’s leadoff home run kickstarted a Redwolves rally in the bottom of the fifth. Kyleigh Ramos and Kendall Phillip both contributed RBI bunt singles to put Clinton behind 5-4.

Dundee tacked on an insurance run with two outs in the seventh and left Clinton trailing by two runs heading into the final frame. The Redwolves failed to rally and dropped Game 1.

In Game 2, Dundee wasted no time getting on the board with Shay VanZandt’s 2-run double highlighting a three-run explosion in the bottom of the first.

Clinton broke through in the third inning with Phillip’s RBI single before Ramos tied it with a long 2-run double to the wall. Schuler notched an RBI single of her own to complete the early comeback. After both teams traded runs, Clinton led 5-4.

Now looking for a late innings comeback of its own, Dundee got it again off the bat of Irwin. Her 2-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth served as the go-ahead runs and a sacrifice fly left Clinton trailing 7-5.

Down to their last three outs, the Redwolves made one last stand with Riley and Ramos’ back-to-back leadoff singles. Dundee notched two quick outs and struck out Schuler to win Game 2.

Tecumseh at Blissfield (DH): At Blissfield, Tecumseh and Royals split a non-league doubleheader with Tecumseh taking Game 1, 7-1, before Blissfield took Game 2, 9-2.

Ally Feuerbacher got the win for Tecumseh (21-11) in Game 1 as she fired in eight strikeouts.

Bella Juozapaitis went 4-for-7 while Lucy Whelan had two hits and stole two bases.

The Royals (14-11) were held to one hit in Game 1 as Karis Weirich went four innings and struck out four and Bella Treloar went three innings and struck out five.

Treloar tossed all seven in the Game 2 win, striking out four.

Maddie Peterson had three hits and drove in two runs while Alexis O'Brien had three hits as well and Natalia Wilson had

Hudson at Homer (DH): At Homer, the Tigers won a pair of non-league games as it swept Homer, 9-6 and 15-5 in five innings.

Kethany Wesley led the way in Game 1 as she went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple while Bryanna Borck hit a double.

Lauren Hill got the win as she gave up two earned runs, on eight hits and a walk while striking out six.

Game 2 it was Maize Sholl going 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Camryn Raper went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double.

Teagan Arrendondo got the win as she gave up four earned runs, on five hits and five walks while striking out six.

Hudson is now 18-14 on the season.

Madison at Erie Mason (DH): At Erie, the Trojans split a pair of Tri-County Conference wins as it lost Game 1, 11-10, before winning Game 2, 9-8.

In the win for Madison (12-12, 5-5 TCC), Caylan Sower went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs while Jamairah Powers went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Madisyn McDonad went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs.

Powers added another home run as she drove in four runs with two hits two runs in the Game 1 loss. Sower went 2-for-4 with three runs and a steal while McDonald went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs and a steal.

Anessa Cantu took the loss in Game 1 as she went seven innings and gave up 10 runs, five earned, on 15 hits and four walks while striking out two. She tossed another 4 1/3 innings in Game 2, giving up four runs, on four hits and two strikeouts.

Annie McDade got the win as she went 2 2/3 innings and gave up four runs, on three hits and seven walks with three strikeouts.

Whitmore Lake at Britton Deerfield (DH): At Britton, the Patriots dominated their former TCC foes as they took both ends of a now non-conference doubleheader in convincing fashion.

BD picked up its eighth and ninth wins of the year as it won 15-0 in three innings and 12-2 in five innings.

Lenawee Christian at Napoleon (DH): At Napoleon, the Cougars dropped a pair as it fell to the Pirates, 15-0 in four innings and 15-0 in three innings.

Hannah Baker and Zoey Breznik took the losses in the circle while Rachel Powers had the lone hit for LCS.

BASEBALL

Whitmore Lake at Britton Deerfield (DH): At Britton, the Patriots battled back in Game 2 to take a non-conference doubleheader sweep, 11-1 in six innings and 9-8 in eight.

In Game 1, Nico Johnson gave up one run, on four hits and five strikeouts while also driving in two runs.

Noah McRobert had a pair of hits.

In Game 2, BD trailed 5-1 in the fifth and was able to battle back and force extra innings.

Hunter Wynn drove in two runs, including the game-winning SAC fly RBI. Johnson drove in three runs on three hits while Mason Mueller had three hits and went six innings on the mound, striking out two.

The Patriots are now 10-12 on the season, winning nine of their last 10 games.

Salem 3, Tecumseh 1: At Plymouth, Tecumseh dropped a non-conference game despite some quality pitching.

Wyatt Harkness went four innings and gave up three runs, on four hits and a walk while striking out two. Kyle Kilbarger went two innings and gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Matt Samborski was 2-for-2 with a double and run.

Tecumseh is 17-9-2 on the season.

Grass Lake 10, Addison 0: At Grass Lake, the Panthers lost the Cascades Conference third-place game as they were no-hit.

Hayden Schneider went 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts while Brody G

