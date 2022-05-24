ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reid Ducharme Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Syracuse basketball offered class of 2023 shooting guard Reid Ducharme last August following his Elite Camp performance. Considered one of the best shooters in the class, the 6-6 guard has stayed in contact with the Orange ever since, primarily through assistant Gerry McNamara. Ducharme says he has now scheduled an official visit to Syracuse that will take place June 14th-16th.

Ducharme stars for Brewster Academy in high school and runs with BABC for AAU ball. In addition to Syracuse, he holds offers from DePaul, Iowa, Penn State, Providence and Stanford, among others. He was named Second Team All-NEPSAC AAA as a junior and has enjoyed a solid AAU season as well. Ducharme was named to the Nike EYBL Orlando Third team after averaging 16 points, four rebounds and one steal per game. He was also named the MVP of the All Academic Rising Stars game with 35 points.

"It came down from coach Boeheim and it was after we had finished talking," Ducharme said after picking up the offer last August. "He went over to me and my dad and just said that he wanted to make sure I knew that I had an offer from him. I was really excited when I heard say that because Syracuse is definitely a school I could see myself playing for. For it to come from a legendary coach like Boeheim was really cool."

