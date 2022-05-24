ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Wanted man who shot at Chesapeake officers taken into custody after pursuit

By Brian Reese, Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5Kld_0fo7goua00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested the wanted man who they say fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit late Monday night in Chesapeake.

Police say they first encountered the man in the 3400 block of Maori Drive, off Taylor Road not far from Dunedin Park, around 11:10 p.m. Monday after initially responding for a call about a suspicious male in that neighborhood checking car doors.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

When officers tried to stop the man, identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Harold Crowder, they say he fled on foot and fired several shots during the pursuit.

In a news release, Chesapeake police said officers did not return fire. No officers were injured, and police don’t believe there were other injuries.

10 On Your Side received home surveillance footage from a neighbor in the area where the incident took place. The video was captured around the same time and shows an individual checking a car door parked in a driveway. 10 On Your Side sent police this video, which they are reviewing.

Harold Crowder (Courtesy of Chesapeake police)

In an update, police said Crowder was believed to be in a stolen silver 2012 Toyota Tundra with Virginia license plates KCH-1890.

Tuesday afternoon, police reported seeing the stolen truck in the Deep Creek Boulevard area in Portsmouth. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused, which led to a pursuit. While fleeing from police, Crowder struck another vehicle on High Street and London Boulevard, however he continued driving.

Police said there were no injuries, just minor neck pain reported by the woman driving the other car.

Police say Crowder eventually crashed the stolen truck in the 3900 block of Columbia Street in Portsmouth. After crashing, Crowder got out of the vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot. He was apprehended just before 2:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of South Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ExO5_0fo7goua00
The truck Crowder was driving. (Courtesy of Chesapeake police)

BELOW: Viewer Ring camera video of the end of the pursuit Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported during the foot pursuit.

Crowder is now in custody and has been charged with felony shooting into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle, but more charges may be pending, police say.

Police are asking any residents who have surveillance video that shows the suspect in this case to please send them the footage. You can call the Chesapeake non-emergency number 757-382-6161 .

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or you can submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on your smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
13News Now

Man shot to death in Suffolk, person of interest in custody

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a man is dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday afternoon. The Suffolk Police Department said its officers were called to the 400 block of Hunter Street in the Pleasant Hill area of the city shortly after 4 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man shot dead in a home.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
WNCT

GPD detectives looking for suspects involved in apartment shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department responded to shots fired at that 33 East Apartments in Greenville that occurred on Sunday morning. Several vehicles were damaged by gunfire but no injuries have been reported. Anyone who has information about the vehicles or the incident is asked to call Detective Elias (252) 329-4277 or […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Toyota Tundra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy