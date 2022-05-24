Wanted man who shot at Chesapeake officers taken into custody after pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested the wanted man who they say fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit late Monday night in Chesapeake.

Police say they first encountered the man in the 3400 block of Maori Drive, off Taylor Road not far from Dunedin Park, around 11:10 p.m. Monday after initially responding for a call about a suspicious male in that neighborhood checking car doors.

When officers tried to stop the man, identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Harold Crowder, they say he fled on foot and fired several shots during the pursuit.

In a news release, Chesapeake police said officers did not return fire. No officers were injured, and police don’t believe there were other injuries.

10 On Your Side received home surveillance footage from a neighbor in the area where the incident took place. The video was captured around the same time and shows an individual checking a car door parked in a driveway. 10 On Your Side sent police this video, which they are reviewing.

Harold Crowder (Courtesy of Chesapeake police)

In an update, police said Crowder was believed to be in a stolen silver 2012 Toyota Tundra with Virginia license plates KCH-1890.

Tuesday afternoon, police reported seeing the stolen truck in the Deep Creek Boulevard area in Portsmouth. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused, which led to a pursuit. While fleeing from police, Crowder struck another vehicle on High Street and London Boulevard, however he continued driving.

Police said there were no injuries, just minor neck pain reported by the woman driving the other car.

Police say Crowder eventually crashed the stolen truck in the 3900 block of Columbia Street in Portsmouth. After crashing, Crowder got out of the vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot. He was apprehended just before 2:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of South Street.

The truck Crowder was driving. (Courtesy of Chesapeake police)

BELOW: Viewer Ring camera video of the end of the pursuit Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported during the foot pursuit.

Crowder is now in custody and has been charged with felony shooting into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle, but more charges may be pending, police say.

Police are asking any residents who have surveillance video that shows the suspect in this case to please send them the footage. You can call the Chesapeake non-emergency number 757-382-6161 .



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or you can submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on your smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

