DENVER (AP) — Air tankers and helicopters were helping fight a new wildfire burning in southern Colorado on Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fire, 18 miles (29 kilometers) west of Antonito, was reported Saturday in a small subdivision along the Conejos River and forced the evacuation of under 100 people north of Colorado 17, Gregg Goodland, a spokesperson for the Forest Service’s Rio Grande National Forest said. The fire was estimated to have spread to 197 acres (80 hectares) by Saturday evening and did not grow significantly overnight, he said.

