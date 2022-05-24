ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sanders’ WWE Raw Review 5.23.22

By Lee Sanders
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everybody! Lee Sanders here and I’m here for one night only in place of the excellent Tony Acer as he’s on assignment somewhere in the Multiverse! We’re talking WWE RAW. An interesting change of pace for me as normally I cover AEW RAMPAGE. With the ongoing NHL playoff schedule and...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Quit Backstage Role With WWE Due To Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has certainly been getting a lot of attention for his work in 2022 and he’s also received a lot of praise from the wrestling community over the last few months. WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously worked with Sami Zayn during his run working backstage as an agent. JBL noted during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that he only lasted six weeks as an agent, and he also explained why he decided to leave the job.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Carmella
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Sami Zayn
411mania.com

WWE Held Staff Meeting Today, Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence Discussed

PWInsider reports that WWE had a staff meeting today that was said to be ‘all hands on deck’, and the news about Stephanie McMahon was discussed. As previously reported, McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan took over most of her duties.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Roman Reigns Has Hilarious Interaction With Two Year Old Fan

You'd be hard-pressed to think of a WWE superstar who has had a bigger run than Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" recently adding the World Heavyweight Championship belt to his repertoire following his victory against Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. While the next few matches for Reigns have apparently been decided, it would seem that a potential future WWE superstar stared down the duel belt-wielding champion at a recent World Wrestling Entertainment event, with Roman responding in kind and creating a viral video for fans of the professional wrestling organization.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nhl#Wwe Raw#Combat#Aew#The Wrestling Court#Wrestling Soup#Rkbro
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Claims Shawn Michaels Didn’t Want Him To Become World Champion

WWE Superstars often come and go, but it seems that Ahmed Johnson made quite the impression on the fans during his run with the company. Johnson added championship gold to his resume when he won the Intercontinental Title back in 1996, but during an interview with Gregory Iron of Iron On Wrestling he claimed that other wrestlers didn’t want to see him get pushed higher up the card.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes SmackDown Star’s Name

You never know who might show up on Friday Night SmackDown and last month fans saw former NXT star Gunther get called up to the blue brand. Gunther didn’t come alone was he was accompanied by former Imperium stable mate Marcel Barthel who had been renamed Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig...
WWE
Wrestling World

Former WWE referee talks about Triple H

Triple H announced his final retirement from wrestling shortly before WrestleMania 38. After undergoing heart surgery in September 2021, The Game had to go through a lengthy rehabilitation to get back on his feet. Speaking with doctors and loved ones about him, HHH realized that it was better to give up the desire to get back to fighting.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Titles

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. Michael Cole discussed how “Sasha and Naomi let us all down” and “their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans” on the May...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
stillrealtous.com

More Details On The Future Of The WWE Brand Split

In recent weeks fans have been seeing a number of WWE Superstars jump from brand to brand and it sounds like fans can expect to see more crossovers in the future. With all of the jumping back and forth there’s been speculation that WWE could be ending the brand split completely, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE sends a strong message after Sasha Banks and Naomi's gesture

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's abrupt exit from the arena during Monday Night Raw, which apparently was strong enough and delivered a direct and understandable message to all backstage workers. Ringside News described what the McMahon...
WWE
ComicBook

Corey Graves Had to Tone Down Vince McMahon's Message About Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw sparked a number of responses from the WWE, including an indefinite suspension, stripping of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and an official statement harshly criticizing the pair. It has also resulted in WWE's commentary team consistently bringing the pair up, with Corey Graves saying their decision was unprofessional while Michael Cole talked on SmackDown about how they had let the WWE Universe down. Graves received some flack for his comments, though many fans assumed he was merely parroting whatever Vince McMahon ordered him to say.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Is the Brand Split Between WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Officially Dead?

The brand split between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown was re-established back in 2016, setting a clear dividing line between the rosters of the Red and Blue Brand. Over the years, WWE has flirted with weakening or effectively killing the split, whether it be the Wild Card Rule and the Brand-to-Brand invitational. But lately, WWE has seemingly ignored it entirely, allowing wrestlers to cross brands to challenge for championships or continue storylines (See Sami Zayn's involvement in a six-man tag match to open this week's Raw). This was pushed even further by unifying the WWE and Universal Championship as well as the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, all of which now belong to The Bloodline.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Was Reportedly Almost Recent Wardlow AEW Opponent

All Elite Wresltling fans will recall that Impact’s W. Morrissey wrestled Wardlow on the May 4 episode of “AEW Dynamite”, with Wardlow emerging victorious as part of a series of tests on his way to a match against MJF. What no one knew, apparently, is that Morrissey was just one of the potential options for Wardlow’s opponent that night.
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 05.26.22

Commander Azeez (w/ Apollo Crews) vs. Akira Tozawa. -Tozawa lands a punch but hurts his hand. He climbs on the back of Azeez but gets shrugged off. A few dropkicks have no effect. He opts to head up top but gets caught and tossed off across the ring. Azeez works the back and then hits a belly to back suplex for two. Azeez works a submission for a bit and then tries a slam, but Tozawa squirms out. He dropkicks the knees to get Azeez to his knees. He lands some strikes and hits a head kick for one as Azeez kicks out with ease. Missile dropkick next and back to the strikes as he tries to chop Azeez down. Chokeslam is countered by Tozawa into a rana for two as the crowd was buying that fall. Azeez has had enough and finishes with the swinging Rock Bottom for the pin at 4:22.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy