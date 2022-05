BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bardstown police officer killed nine years ago was remembered on Wednesday with a moment of silence and the laying of a wreath. Officer Jason Ellis was murdered on May 25, 2013 after finishing his shift. Ellis was driving home when he ran into several branches blocking the road on the Bluegrass Parkway near Exit 34. When Officer Ellis got out of his vehicle to move the branches, police say he was shot several times.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO