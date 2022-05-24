ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has an updated lineup for Hell in a Cell following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can...

WWE Held Staff Meeting Today, Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence Discussed

PWInsider reports that WWE had a staff meeting today that was said to be ‘all hands on deck’, and the news about Stephanie McMahon was discussed. As previously reported, McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan took over most of her duties.
WWE
Scott Steiner Says He Would ‘Kill’ Ric Flair In A Last Match

Scott Steiner hasn’t resolved his longstanding issues with Ric Flair, and says he’d “kill” Flair if he was the Nature Boy’s opponent in his upcoming final match. As you likely know, Flair is returning to the ring for a “Last Stand” at Starrcast V. During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, Scott Steiner was asked about the idea that he could be Flair’s opponent and let’s just say it didn’t sound like a good idea.
WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced two new matches for Tonight’s NXT 2.0. NXT announced that Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre and Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner have been added to the May 24 episode on USA Network. Check out the official WWE announcement and updated card below:. * Bron Breakker vs....
WWE
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, The Bella Twins Attend The Gracies Gala, Vox Examines Masculine Gender Norms Through WWE

– PWInsider reports that the match between Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins attended The Gracies Gala last night and celebrated the work of women in the entertainment industry. Stephanie McMahon also received the Gracie Award for Best Online Sports Producer for the documentary, HEAVEN. You can see a photo of the Bella Twins at the event below:
WWE
Backstage Update on Plans for WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Previously, WWE announced that a tournament would be held later on to crown new champions after former champs Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE Raw last week.
WWE
Wardlow Says He Owes MJF At Least 10 Powerbombs, Reveals Goals For Rest Of 2022

Wardlow is feeling the pain due to his feud with MJF, but he plans to pay his rival back with a double digit’s worth of powerbombs. The AEW star spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview ahead of his steel cage match with Shawn Spears on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which he must win if he wants to face MJF at Double or Nothing. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE
Kellie Morga on Her Recent WWE Release, What’s Next for Her

– Former WWE talent Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga, spoke to Table Talk on her WWE release. Morga was previously signed by WWE after attending their Las Vegas tryouts in 2021. However, she never made it to TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kellie Morga on her WWE release:...
WWE
Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely from WWE after the two walked out of a WWE RAW taping. WWE has made several statements about the situation, including noting that the two “let us all down.” The company has also pulled their merchandise from WWE Shop.
WWE
Ask 411 Wrestling: When Was Brock Lesnar’s Last Tag Match?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up

WWE will present new episodes tonight of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and NXT Level Up on Peacock. The only match announced for Smackdown so far is Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and a mystery partner. NXT Level Up includes:. * Andre Chase & Bodhi...
WWE
Four Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV as the company continues on its road to Slammiversary:. * Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey & PCO. * Savannah Evans vs....
WWE
Jake Roberts Addresses Comments on Health of Ricky Steamboat, Says He Didn’t Check the Source First

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts said last month on the DDP Snake Pit Podcast that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat was dealing with some sort of health issues. Steamboat later brought up the topic during a virtual signing for Highspots this month and assured fans his health was doing fine at the moment. Roberts clarified his comments regarding Steamboat’s health on the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast. Below are some highlights of Roberts addressing his past comments (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
Ahmed Johnson Claims Shawn Michaels Didn’t Want Him To Be WWE Champion

In an interview with Iron-On Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Ahmed Johnson claimed that Shawn Michaels did not want him to become WWE Champion back in 1996, when he was set to be a future star for the company. Johnson would become the Intercontinental champion before injuries derailed his progress. He ended up leaving WWF in 1998. Here are highlights:
WWE

