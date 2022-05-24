Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card

Booker T has weighed in on the latest regarding the Naomi and Sasha Banks incident, during which they walked out of WWE RAW last week over frustrations with their creative direction. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks the situation could have been handled differently (per Wrestling Inc.):. On how the...
PWInsider reports that WWE had a staff meeting today that was said to be ‘all hands on deck’, and the news about Stephanie McMahon was discussed. As previously reported, McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan took over most of her duties.
Per PWInsider, Tony Schiavone revealed on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast that Tommy Young will serve as the referee for the final match of Ric Flair scheduled for July 31 at Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee.
Scott Steiner hasn’t resolved his longstanding issues with Ric Flair, and says he’d “kill” Flair if he was the Nature Boy’s opponent in his upcoming final match. As you likely know, Flair is returning to the ring for a “Last Stand” at Starrcast V. During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, Scott Steiner was asked about the idea that he could be Flair’s opponent and let’s just say it didn’t sound like a good idea.
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Randy Savage's snake bite angle with Jake Roberts, how a potential Jake vs. Hulk Hogan feud could've played out, and much more.
Extreme Championship Wrestling Stars will be heading to the United States at the former ECW Arena for two live events. The events will feature the legendary Luchadores PSYCHOSIS and SUPER CRAZY.
WWE has announced two new matches for Tonight’s NXT 2.0. NXT announced that Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre and Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner have been added to the May 24 episode on USA Network. Check out the official WWE announcement and updated card below:. * Bron Breakker vs....
– PWInsider reports that the match between Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins attended The Gracies Gala last night and celebrated the work of women in the entertainment industry. Stephanie McMahon also received the Gracie Award for Best Online Sports Producer for the documentary, HEAVEN. You can see a photo of the Bella Twins at the event below:
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Previously, WWE announced that a tournament would be held later on to crown new champions after former champs Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE Raw last week.
Wardlow is feeling the pain due to his feud with MJF, but he plans to pay his rival back with a double digit’s worth of powerbombs. The AEW star spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview ahead of his steel cage match with Shawn Spears on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which he must win if he wants to face MJF at Double or Nothing. You can check out some highlights below:
Former WWE talent Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga, spoke to Table Talk on her WWE release. Morga was previously signed by WWE after attending their Las Vegas tryouts in 2021. However, she never made it to TV.
As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely from WWE after the two walked out of a WWE RAW taping. WWE has made several statements about the situation, including noting that the two “let us all down.” The company has also pulled their merchandise from WWE Shop.
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE will present new episodes tonight of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and NXT Level Up on Peacock. The only match announced for Smackdown so far is Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and a mystery partner. NXT Level Up includes:. * Andre Chase & Bodhi...
Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV as the company continues on its road to Slammiversary:. * Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey & PCO. * Savannah Evans vs....
As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts said last month on the DDP Snake Pit Podcast that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat was dealing with some sort of health issues. Steamboat later brought up the topic during a virtual signing for Highspots this month and assured fans his health was doing fine at the moment. Roberts clarified his comments regarding Steamboat's health on the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast.
Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) has been called out on Twitter by a number of fellow pro wrestling for telling his followers to "rise up" against abortion and homosexuality. On Monday he tweeted:

"Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which
In an interview with Forbes, Britt Baker spoke out on a variety of topics and noted that she would like to wrestle a match against Sasha Banks in the future. She also spoke out against cyberbullying, referencing the passing of Hana Kimura two years ago.
In an interview with Iron-On Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Ahmed Johnson claimed that Shawn Michaels did not want him to become WWE Champion back in 1996, when he was set to be a future star for the company. Johnson would become the Intercontinental champion before injuries derailed his progress. He ended up leaving WWF in 1998.
