Bell Road, Murfreesboro Road intersection ranked #1 for number of non-injury crashes in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police responded to at least three crashes along a stretch of Middle Tennessee Road early Monday morning. This all happened on Bell Road causing delays, lane closures and injuries.

Bell Road is traveled by hundreds of drivers every day, but with crashes happening often, it’s something neighbors who live along the street see too often.

“Sad, it’s sad, not surprising but sad,” said Carrie Bruce, who has been living off of Bell Road for the past 20 years. Unfortunately, Bruce told News 2, that when she heard about repeated crashes on the street, she wasn’t shocked.

“Speeding, passing illegally, bumpers from wrecks along the road and stuff like that, and a lot of sirens, you hear a lot of sirens,” Bruce said, as she described just some of the issues she sees and hears consistently.

Bruce explained because Bell Road stretches across different areas, it can be a hot spot for speeders, and sometimes even criminals looking to make a fast getaway.

News 2 reported three incidents on Bell Road early Monday morning:

1400 block of Bell Road: Hit and run crash, two victims expected to be okay

Bell Road, Brittany Park: Vehicle into a ditch after a driver swerved, driver expected to be okay

Bell Road, Blue Hole Road: Crash involving a school bus, no injuries

According to the most recent data from Metro police, the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Road ranked number one in the county for non-injury crashes.

“What we do is, we monitor the traffic, we monitor those crashes, and look at the data, and make sure what’s taking place, matches our enforcement efforts, are we needing to provide more troopers in a certain area. Is it an enforcement effort, are we needing to provide more troopers in a certain area, is it an enforcement effort, is it possibly weather-related?” explained Lt. Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Repeated incidents in one area are nothing new for local and state law enforcement. It’s something the Tennessee Highway Patrol watches closely in order to provide safe roadways throughout Middle Tennessee.

One of the most dangerous trends they investigate is drivers involved in a hit and run, especially when they involve pedestrians or bike riders.

“Minutes could lead to how well you recover, minutes could lead to actually saving your life, the consequences are much worse if you flee the scene, the consequences are much worse if you flee,” explained Lt. Miller.

It’s why law enforcement officers are urging drivers to do their part and focus more on the roadway. With summer just around the corner, THP officers expect more drivers to hit the road for vacation and special occasions. The biggest tip they are sharing is for drivers to safely pull over to use their cell phones and focus on not driving distracted.

