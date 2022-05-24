‘It's a Scary Time': Florida Election Workers Deal With Threats and Harassment

(DD) – My name is Dameka Davis and I am a community advocate and attorney. I am originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the practice of law brought me to South Florida. I have always seen myself representing people (of any/all backgrounds) in some capacity. I always tell people that the “law came to me; I never came to it.” As a child of a teenage mother who became a convicted felon, I saw firsthand how our representatives often neglect our communities. This neglect of communities was the only motivation that I needed to run for office. Everyone deserves to enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life. So, every voter should be asking the same question to those individuals who they voted for in past elections that singer Janet Jackson proposed, “What have you done for me lately?” If you’re struggling and at a loss for what to do when you need government to work for you but discover it hasn’t or doesn’t, then your representative(s) has already given their answer to you. Unfortunately, our current leadership is not meeting the needs of ordinary citizens.

