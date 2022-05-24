ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Body of Medford woman found in recycling bin underneath her back porch

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

61-year-old Barbara Novaes' family reported her missing early Monday morning.

The body of a missing Medford mother was found at her home Monday.

61-year-old Barbara Novaes’ body was found in a recycling bin underneath the back porch of her Emery Street home, District Attorney Marian Ryan told reporters at a press conference Monday evening.

Novaes’ son called police around 6:40 a.m. after he was unable to find his mother and noticed their home’s front door was hanging open.

Novaes’ body was found around 8:30 a.m. according to DA Ryan. Ryan also said they are “very early” in the investigation. While there were no clear signs of trauma, Novaes’ death is considered suspicious, Ryan said.

“He reported that when he woke up this morning, the front door of the home was standing open. And he had seen that his mother’s car was still there,” Ryan said. “He said he had also located his mother’s car keys, her phone, and her purse.”

Ryan urged residents to “exercise the same caution that we would urge them to exercise all the time,” and reminded people to keep their doors locked and be cautious of others around their house.

Earlier Monday, a post from Novaes’ daughter circulated on social media saying that it was “not like her at all” to be missing.

“Barbara Novaes was a beloved member of the Medford community and a very active parishioner at Grace Church. I didn’t know her personally, but I know many who [say] she touched their lives,” said Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding security footage of the area and information.

Boston

MBTA pulls 7 Orange Line trains due to improper bolt installation

Workers examined the entire fleet following a malfunction last week. The MBTA identified the improper installation of brake bolts in seven new orange line trains, an official said Thursday. This came after an inspection of the entire fleet of new Orange Line trains, WCVB reported. All new Orange Line trains...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Somerville City Council to consider legal protections for trans healthcare

The ordinance would protect transgender people seeking gender-affirming healthcare in Massachusetts. A proposed ordinance and draft resolution that would prohibit Somerville’s police force from helping out-of-state police forces pursue transgender people seeking gender-affirming healthcare in Massachusetts will go before the City Council Thursday night, The Boston Herald reported Wednesday.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

‘Incredibly disheartening’: What DESE said about the state of Boston schools

"There are just a myriad of problems here, many of them emanating from a bloated central office that is often incapable of the most basic functions." Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday called a new report by his department on the performance of Boston Public Schools “incredibly disheartening” as he raised grave concern for student safety and placed blame on the district’s failure to perform basic functions on a “bloated” central office.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

