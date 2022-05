NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) - After rising for six consecutive weeks, gas prices have dropped slightly as 2.8 million Texans plan to drive this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Texas. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $4.33 in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, AAA Texas reported. The statewide gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas is $4.26, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That is three cents less than on this day last week and is $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year."The pain at the pump...

22 HOURS AGO