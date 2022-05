Each year the Tennessee Rural Education Association board of directors awards a scholarship to two students selected from across the state. One of the recipients for the class of 2022 is Peyton Phillips from Hampton High School. The students are selected based largely on the recommendation of the district superintendent, and Dr. Tracy McAbee’s recommendation really put Peyton over the top. “The TNREA board views the scholarship awardees as ambassadors for the organization, and the TNREA is proud to have Peyton filling this role as an individual, as well as a product of the great work going on in Carter County Schools,” said Jared Begham of TNREA.

