Wayne County, PA

Prompton Lake boating safety

WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The unofficial kickoff to summer is this weekend and before everyone jumps in the water or the boat, officials want to remind everyone to be safe.

It’s National Safe Boating Week And State Officials, as well as National Park Officials, came together at Prompton State Park in Wayne County to share that message.

Schuylkill Haven 2022 Mini-Thon

Lifejackets need to be specially fitted and fastened and they are the number one thing authorities say can save a life on the water.

“80 percent of boating fatalities are a result of not wearing their lifejacket, we had 9 fatalities last year recreational boating, Seven were not wearing a life jacket and we see that year to year,” said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director PA Fish and Boat Commission.

Recreation officials also remind everyone that the same rules apply to boating as they do to driving and alcohol usage.

