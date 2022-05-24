NCSO investigating alleged animal abuse case

Officials with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office visited a property in Sandia on Monday, after receiving some phone calls from concerned residents.

Their main concerns, eight horses found on 2-acres of property.

Residents told authorities that the horses did not have any food or water, officials said.

Recently, one of the horses on the property passed away.

Officials said in the past, they have found some hay and a little water on the property.

The owners of the horses have talked to authorities.

Criminal charges could be forthcoming depending on the results of the investigation, officials said.