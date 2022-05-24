Kearney Regional still weighing all options to replace SkyWest

One of my first jobs while attending college at the University of Nebraska in Kearney was working in the Cabela’s Telemarketing Center. There, alongside about 100 other employees, I would take calls from all across the country as people placed orders for items such as jig hooks, spinners, or simply some product made of Gortex Thinsulate. Experiencing the sheer volume of orders that could fill an eight-hour shift is what fascinated me most about the story I am about to share. Also, the fact that right at this very minute, someone from across this country could be calling to place an order designed by someone with a very local connection.

ELGIN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO