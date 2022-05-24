ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Regional still weighing all options to replace SkyWest

By Gwyneth Falloon
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. — A few months back, SkyWest announced they will be pulling their services from several areas, Kearney included, leaving many wondering what comes next. NTV News spoke...

nebraska.tv

KETV.com

Union Pacific coal train derails Thursday in west central Nebraska

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Union Pacific train derailed early Thursday near Gothenburg, Nebraska sending 30 coal cars off the tracks. No one was injured in the incident 2 miles southeast of Gothenburg. UP cleared one of three lines in the area to keep train traffic moving. The Nebraska State...
GOTHENBURG, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Chamber's Livability Kearney Magazine now available

KEARNEY, Neb. — NTV News checked in with Jaime Hoeffer of the Kearney Chamber of Commerce on upcoming events, plus more info on a magazine that is now available. The 2022 issue of Livability Kearney, Nebraska is out and now available online. The Chamber said they have produced a...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney, Seward Farmers Markets become SNAP certified

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two Nebraska farmers markets are now accepting SNAP benefits. Created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps individuals and families purchase nutritious foods on a budget. The vendors at the Kearney Area Farmers Market and the Seward Farmer’s Market on...
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Bombing zones throughout Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskans played a large role during war efforts. The large amounts of land and airfields made Nebraska land essential for the war industry. A facility in Hastings built ammunition and bombs were built in Grand Island. Lincoln County’s location made it a prime area for bombing zones. Access to the railroad helped transport ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Bryan Health unveils new medical center in central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bryan Health unveiled its new Merrick Medical Center in Central City on Tuesday. It will replace a hospital built in 1959. The $27 million medical center will feature larger operating rooms, larger patient rooms and a cafeteria, according to a press release. The hospital was...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
NebraskaTV

NSP preparing for busy Memorial Day Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. — As travelers hit the roads to mark the start of summer, Nebraska troopers will be working to keep the roads safe this weekend. In northeast Nebraska, troopers will be teaming up with local law enforcement to patrol several major highways. The efforts include operations in Norfolk, Columbus, South Sioux City, Schuyler, and other areas from May 27 through May 31.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Troopers assist with Nebraska train derailment

Troopers responded to assist with a train derailment east of Gothenburg this morning. Thankfully no injuries are reported and traffic on Highway 30 is not impacted. Crews are working on clean-up at this time. Trooper Martinez is one of our certified Drone pilots and flew the scene. This tech helps...
GOTHENBURG, NE
NebraskaTV

Focus group meetings for GO GI Transit Plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The City of Grand Island is seeking public feedback on the transit service options being considered in the GO GI Transit Plan, which will help the city plan for the future of public transit in the Grand Island/Hall County area. The plan will encompass an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Dry conditions leading some farmers to explore interseeding

CENTRAL CITY, NEB. — Many producers in the state are still battling those dry conditions, with some exploring ways to plant early in order to save crops later. From afar, the field may look like there’s only one type of crop but just under the wheat, sprouts a soybean.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Patriotic Parade happening Memorial Day Weekend

AXTELL, Neb. — As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, there are many events happening across the state. Denny Houska with the 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion has more about the Patriotic Parade happening in Omaha. The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, in Omaha's Old...
KEARNEY, NE
elginreview.com

Fishing lures become big business for Hunke

One of my first jobs while attending college at the University of Nebraska in Kearney was working in the Cabela’s Telemarketing Center. There, alongside about 100 other employees, I would take calls from all across the country as people placed orders for items such as jig hooks, spinners, or simply some product made of Gortex Thinsulate. Experiencing the sheer volume of orders that could fill an eight-hour shift is what fascinated me most about the story I am about to share. Also, the fact that right at this very minute, someone from across this country could be calling to place an order designed by someone with a very local connection.
ELGIN, NE
KSNB Local4

C3 Hotel temporarily closes due to safety concerns

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The C3 Hotel & Convention Center was shut down May 7 due to a number of fire code violations. Hastings Fire and Rescue was first called out to the C3 on May 3, responding to a fire alarm. The fire crews once again responded to two more fire alarm calls on May 7. During these responses is when City of Hastings Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy said they noticed several “alarming” safety issues.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Two named Kearney's ‘Emerging Young Professionals’

KEARNEY — Jordan Schnell of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Selena Beard of Central Community College were named Emerging Young Professionals this spring by the Kearney Young Professionals Network. The awards, the first ever given by YPN, were presented at spring awards ceremonies at UNK and CCC.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Healthy and Safe Swimming Week

KEARNEY, Neb. — The start of summer means pools across the state are opening their doors for the season. Rosa Piñon with the Two Rivers Public Health Department talks about Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, and helping to stop germs in the water. Splash pad users and parents...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Faulty light fixture leads to Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington home sustained thousands of dollars in damage following a fire early Wednesday morning. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bo Berry said crews responded just after 4 a.m. to the fire at a home in the 1400 bock of North Madison Street. Berry said upon...
LEXINGTON, NE

