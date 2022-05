Click here to read the full article. Air France has redesigned its premium cabins to make your next long-range flight a lot more comfortable. Starting in September, select Air France business class cabins will feature all-new seats based on the company’s three “Fs”: Full Flat, Full Access and Full Privacy. The first of the trio means your seat will transform into a bed almost six-and-a-half-feet-long, while the second grants all seats direct access to the aisle—so no need to climb over your row mate. Finally, the latter “F” will provide you with total privacy thanks to new sliding doors. Each of the...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO