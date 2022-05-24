Final meet and greet for Mike Durant

The two candidates in the runoff for the north Alabama congressional seat said they have agreed to participate in a debate. Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong and former assistant Secretary of the Army and Huntsville City Schools superintendent Casey Wardynski will face off on June 16 – five days before voters return to the polls for the runoff election on June 21.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past few days, thousands of students in the Tennessee Valley have graduated. On Thursday, a small group of R.A. Hubbard High School students will take the stage as well, as the school closes behind them for good. This is a time of transition...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Two grateful sons got to meet the man whose keen eye and phone call to authorities, led to Casey White’s capture. Austin and Cameron Williams, along with their high school classmate and radio talk show host, Mark White, traveled to Evansville, Indiana on Thursday to say thank you to Car Wash owner James Stinson.
Roger Lamar Klinger Jr., 64, of Cullman, Ala., died Saturday, May 7, 2022, following a brief illness and hospitalization at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Klinger was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor on March 28, 2022. The tumor resection, on April 6, 2022, was a success, but he suffered an unexpected, fatal brain bleed 11 days post-surgery.
May 24 live coverage from the 48 Now Desk as polls closed in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Marisa Gjuraj is with the Casey Wardynski camp. Updated: 23 hours ago. WAFF delivers...
Tuesday was Election Day and voters went to the polls to make their choices known – and, in many cases, to send a message. Wednesday morning, WEIS Radio spoke with several of the local winners, including a first time winner but certainly not a newcomer – having made a name for herself as a tough litigator in the District Attorney’s office for several years – Summer McWhoter Summerford:
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in 40-years voters elected a new Limestone County Sheriff. Joshua McLaughlin won in a landslide, taking 60-percent of the votes. Since there was no challenger on the democratic side, he secured the job. He’s been serving as sheriff since he was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey in September.
From food and flowers to decorations and photography, wedding planning is no piece of cake. We have one word for you: all-inclusive. To make your wedding planning simple, we researched dreamy wedding venues that offer all-inclusive packages. Out of the hundreds we discovered, here are our top five picks in North Alabama.
The Alabama Republican Party and Secretary of State John Merrill are investigating mistakes made by officials in Etowah County that resulted in some voters being assigned to vote in the wrong Alabama House districts in Tuesday’s GOP primary. Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell said it is...
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Alabama standout and current professional basketball player, Levi Randolph, is preparing for his second annual Backdoor Basketball Camp on June 25 for his hometown community. The event will be hosted at Randolph’s alma mater, Bob Jones, and will feature multiple events. The youth basketball camp...
A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Fresh off her victory in the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey visited Limestone County on Thursday. Gov. Ivey gave the State of the State address at a luncheon. See a full replay of the governor’s speech at the top of this story.
In the wake of the latest mass shooting, the Golden State Warrior's head coach Steve Kerr begged senators in a press conference to vote on the universal background check bill which passed through the House of Representatives last year. University of Alabama athletes took to social media to voice their concerns over the lack of action taken by people in power to prevent these horrific tragedies.
Ken Kubik, director of personnel for Madison County School System, has won the Republican primary election for superintendent of the school system. Kubik received 9,247 votes, or 55.45%, in Tuesday's primary election. His opponents, Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw and Meridian Middle School Principal Cameron Whitlow Sr., received 5,685 votes and 1,744 votes, respectively.
The state’s top basketball prospect has found a home. Cade Phillips, the four-star standout from Jacksonville, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-9 forward, 200-pound forward was listed as 2023′s 78th-ranked player, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the 14th-rated power forward. He never released a top schools list but held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Memphis and others. He visited Tuscaloosa along with two trips to Knoxville, his most recent being last November.
There were 604,019 votes cast in favor of the State Parks Amendment that would allow for upgrades and renovations to Alabama's 21 state parks. That's almost 77% of the votes cast during Tuesday night's election. Camper Brittany Hall is happy to know 85 million dollars in state bonds will go...
Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
View the original article to see embedded media. Alabama coach Nick Saban has made a habit of ruffling feathers with his public comments in recent weeks. First, it was Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher who took issue with Saban’s public remarks about the Aggies’ recruiting tactics. Now, Tuskegee’s Reginald Ruffin has fired back at the seven-time national champion.
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman High School is turning to a proven commodity with the hire for the new varsity girls basketball coach.Former coach Jonathan Hayes will be stepping back in as Cullman High’s new varsity girls basketball coach, aiming to pick up where he left off after leading the team to more than 100 wins and some deep playoff runs in 2009-2015.Hayes will take over for Josh Hembree, who has coached the Lady Beacrats from 2016-2022.Hayes’ original six year tenure with the lady Bearcats saw his teams total 108 wins, and his teams reached the sub-state round of the playoffs...
