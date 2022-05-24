Limestone County Sheriff's Office searching for man

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
May 26
theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hwy 157; cashIdentity theft; person
Arrests
May 26
Loggins, Ashley N; 36
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Nolasco-Medel, Michele D; 50
FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – driving on wrong side of road
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
