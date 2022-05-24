ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Limestone County Sheriff's Office searching for man

WAFF
 6 days ago

Durant visited Huntsville for one final meet and greet before the primary election. One woman died after...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Power restored in Franklin County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Russellville Police Department says that power was restored in the town around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. The power was originally reported as out by the Russellville Police Department around 6 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that all Franklin Electric Customers...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One child dead after ATV crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An ATV crash Sunday afternoon sent three people to the hospital and left one pediatric patient dead. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services (HEMSI), the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Shady Ln. near Rosewood Circle. Webster says that an adult was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon has been recaptured. Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham. She was serving a 20 year sentence for third-degree burglary out of Tuscaloosa. She was last seen wearing a navy blue, pink, yellow and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Reports Rash of “Scam” Calls

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert. According to Sheriff Nick Welden – his office has recently received numerous reports of someone calling area doctor’s offices and claiming they have warrants through the sheriff’s office for someone there. They then say the matter can be settled by sending money, either by giving them bank account or credit card information OR purchasing a “Green Dot” card and giving them the number.
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to explosion in Lacey's Spring

Morgan County deputies responded to an explosion around 11:30p.m. Friday night. The explosion took place at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. Deputies forced entry to assist one person out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital by air for smoke inhalation. No one...
wvtm13.com

Plane makes emergency landing on I-22 in Walker County

CORDOVA, Ala. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate in Walker County on Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Two people were on board a single-engine Aeroprakt Vixxen AP-32 when the aircraft experienced a loss of engine power. The pilot managed to safely land the plane on I-22 near mile marker 72 in Cordova shortly after 5 p.m after taking off from Lovell Field Airport in Chattanooga, Tenn. at 3:15 p.m.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WSOC Charlotte

New Jersey man arrested after Alabama police find 74 pounds of marijuana

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A New Jersey man is accused of possessing more than 74 pounds of marijuana after Alabama police conducted a traffic stop on Friday. Izura Lonon-Rosa, 39, of Asbury Park, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Walker County home invasion; 2 masked men dead, homeowner injured

CARBON HILL, Ala. — UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal home invasion in Carbon Hill on Thursday. WCSO said Paula Painter, of Carbon Hill, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said Painter's charges stem from her involvement in assisting two men with planning and attempting to carry out a home invasion and robbery.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 26 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hwy 157; cashIdentity theft; person Arrests May 26 Loggins, Ashley N; 36 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Nolasco-Medel, Michele D; 50 FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – driving on wrong side of road Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Pleasant Grove traffic stop turns into pursuit and drug arrest

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party. Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools. Retired U.S. Army Ranger Captain, with three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, Matt Bacik, talks securing our schools against active shooters. Matt now owns a company that specializes in securing and operation facilities with government and private contracts.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
WAFF

One person flown to hospital after home explosion

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County sheriff’s Office heard a man coughing and saw smoke, so they broke down the door to help the man.
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner IDs Warrior man killed in single-vehicle wreck

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Warrior man killed in a single-vehicle accident. Kenneth Michael Francis, Jr., 40, was killed when he wrecked at 2835 Torrance Road in Warrior around 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. “The decedent was the driver of 2003 Ford Explorer traveling […]
WARRIOR, AL

