One dead after two-vehicle crash

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, the Oxford Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of US 78 West. Upon arrival they located a Crysler Town and Country and a Honda CBR motorcycle that were involved in a collision. The Oxford Police Department stated that the preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the minivan on the left as the minivan was attempting to make a left turn. The crash occurred while both vehicles were traveling westbound on US 78.

OXFORD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO