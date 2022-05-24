ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

One dead after two-vehicle crash

WAFF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurant visited Huntsville for one final meet and greet before the primary election. John Sanchez has multiple...

www.waff.com

Comments / 1

Related
weisradio.com

One Hurt in County Road 31 Wreck Just After Midnight

A wreck occurring just after midnight in Cherokee County has sent one person to the hospital for treatment (Sunday morning). That accident occurred on County Road 31, and involved a 2019 Toyota, being driven by a female resident of Piedmont; she was unhurt. however the passenger, also listed as a female from Piedmont, was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County deputy injured in motorcycle crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is being treated for injuries Saturday after his motorcycle was in an accident in the Ensley area of Birmingham. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police officers and Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fatal Vehicle Crash

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, the Oxford Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of US 78 West. Upon arrival they located a Crysler Town and Country and a Honda CBR motorcycle that were involved in a collision. The Oxford Police Department stated that the preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the minivan on the left as the minivan was attempting to make a left turn. The crash occurred while both vehicles were traveling westbound on US 78.
OXFORD, AL
wvtm13.com

Plane makes emergency landing on I-22 in Walker County

CORDOVA, Ala. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate in Walker County on Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Two people were on board a single-engine Aeroprakt Vixxen AP-32 when the aircraft experienced a loss of engine power. The pilot managed to safely land the plane on I-22 near mile marker 72 in Cordova shortly after 5 p.m after taking off from Lovell Field Airport in Chattanooga, Tenn. at 3:15 p.m.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person flown to hospital after home explosion

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County sheriff’s Office heard a man coughing and saw smoke, so they broke down the door to help the man.
WAAY-TV

Mobile home explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park

A community working together after an explosion at a trailer park sends one man airlifted to the hospital. Late Friday night, authorities responded to a call around 11:30 about a house fire in Morgan County. Joseph Madison, who lives in Dunlap Trailer Park was outside at the time of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sanchez
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Kay Ivey
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to explosion in Lacey's Spring

Morgan County deputies responded to an explosion around 11:30p.m. Friday night. The explosion took place at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. Deputies forced entry to assist one person out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital by air for smoke inhalation. No one...
wbrc.com

72-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tennessee man was killed in Shelby Co. Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into multiple vehicles according to officials. 72-year-old Stanley B. Williams was riding a Harley-Davidson on I-65 about a mile north of Alabaster, when his bike struck a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alabama State#Traffic Accident
wbrc.com

Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon has been recaptured. Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham. She was serving a 20 year sentence for third-degree burglary out of Tuscaloosa. She was last seen wearing a navy blue, pink, yellow and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men killed in separate shootings while driving in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently conducting two separate investigations on men who were shot and killed while driving in Birmingham. 38-year-old Justin Andrew Snow was shot and killed on Saturday, May 14 on Interstate 20/59. Police said Snow's 2008 white Ford Edge was found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Walker County home invasion; 2 masked men dead, homeowner injured

CARBON HILL, Ala. — UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal home invasion in Carbon Hill on Thursday. WCSO said Paula Painter, of Carbon Hill, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said Painter's charges stem from her involvement in assisting two men with planning and attempting to carry out a home invasion and robbery.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Reports Rash of “Scam” Calls

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert. According to Sheriff Nick Welden – his office has recently received numerous reports of someone calling area doctor’s offices and claiming they have warrants through the sheriff’s office for someone there. They then say the matter can be settled by sending money, either by giving them bank account or credit card information OR purchasing a “Green Dot” card and giving them the number.

Comments / 0

Community Policy