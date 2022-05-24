Trio Of Teens Arrested Following Car Crash In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Edgewood man was sentenced to ten years in prison Friday for his role in a high-speed fatal crash in Middle River two years ago, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
On the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, Amos Chea was driving a Nissan Pathfinder at a high rate of speed down Pulaski Highway, officials said. He continued speeding toward three cars stopped at a red light and “apparently attempted to drive between the stopped cars,” striking a Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Toyota Camry died on the scene. The driver was identified as 54-year-old Charles Himmelman, who, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office, was married with two teenage daughters.
A crash reconstructionist found no evidence of braking by Chea and determined he was traveling 85 MPH at the time of the collision.
Chea, 51, is convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter and with numerous traffic violations. The 10 year sentence imposed by Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Mayer is the maximum period of incarceration, officials said.
State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger praised the sentencing, saying “a message must be sent that the operation of a vehicle on the streets is a significant responsibility which cannot be abused.”
