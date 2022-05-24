ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio Of Teens Arrested Following Car Crash In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly committing a handgun violation after they crashed their vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of W. Mulberry Street around 8 p.m., police said.

One of the teens complained of head pain, so medics examined him, police said.

Officers recovered a gun at the site of the crash and submitted it as evidence, according to authorities.

Police transported the trio of teenagers to Juvenile Bookings on Gay Street.

