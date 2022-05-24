ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton Marlatt awarded IAC scholarship

Cover picture for the articleBLACKFOOT -- Braxton Marlatt, a senior at Blackfoot High School and son of Barbara Marlatt, who works in the Bingham County Treasurer's Office, was awarded one of eight Idaho Association...

Post Register

SRHS celebrates 2022 graduation

THOMAS – One hundred and forty-five seniors gathered at Snake River High School’s recently renovated gymnasium Wednesday to be honored as graduates of the high school this year. Many of the seniors, including 18 who were being honored as valedictorians and three more who were named as salutatorians,...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Shelley honors graduating class of 2022

SHELLEY – It was a class of 157 strong that gathered before friends, family and well wishers at Shelley High School Tuesday as the class of 2022 was presented by Principal Burke Davis to the Shelley Board of Trustees as having met all the requirements of the Idaho State School Board and the Shelley School District for graduation.
SHELLEY, ID
Post Register

CEI looking to fill vacancy on board of trustees

The College of Eastern Idaho board of trustees is seeking to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Trustee Stephanie Mickelsen, who will represent Legislative District 32 following her recent primary election victory. The board on Tuesday announced Mickelsen’s resignation, which goes into effect June 28, the date of the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Kevin LeVoy Anderson

Kevin LeVoy Anderson 11/16/1953 - 5/22/2022 Kevin LeVoy Anderson, 68, of Lewisville, Idaho passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 22, 2022. Kevin was born to Lynn and Francis (Sobieski) Anderson on November 16, 1953 in Idaho Falls, ID. They moved to Lewisville when he was a child. Kevin graduated from Rigby High School in 1972. Kevin married Gayle Diane Tuck on August 19, 1972. They had three children. He proudly served in the United States Navy for several years before moving back to Idaho. He worked at the INL as Facilities Manager and Firearms Instructor. Kevin was a member of Central Fire District; serving as Battalion Chief of the Lewisville station for many years. He was a member Labors International Union of North America-Local #155; later taking an instructor position with the Union.
LEWISVILLE, ID
Post Register

New potato commission CEO ‘a potato guy through and through’

EAGLE — In as much as it’s possible, Jamey Higham, the new president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, has potatoes in his blood. Higham, who in February took over leadership of the commission that promotes the state’s most famous product, was born and raised in Shelley, the epicenter of potato production in Idaho.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

In Brief

In recognizing the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 1 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 4 p.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will also be due at 10 a.m. on May 26. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 30.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Keegan McCraw signs letter of intent to CSI

THOMAS — One of the more accomplished distance runners at Snake River High School, Keegan McCraw, recently signed a letter of intent to run both track and cross country at the College of Southern Idaho. Currently the second fastest 3200 meter runner in Snake River High School history, McCraw...
MIDDLETON, ID
Post Register

Remembering Fuhriman's impact on the city of Idaho Falls

Jared Fuhriman, the longtime Idaho Falls police officer and former two-term mayor who died Sunday at age 60 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, is being honored this week by the city flying flags at half-mast. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
ISLAND PARK, ID
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Idaho State Journal

Downtown Pocatello's Revive @ 5 summer concert season kicks off today

POCATELLO — Historic Downtown Pocatello is excited to announce that Revive @ 5 kicks off the summer concert season on Wednesday Lookout Credit Union will be sponsoring the evening and hosting Educator’s Night. DC Power Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. And, Pocatello High School will be holding a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. to relight the historic Indian Head Neon Sign across the street from the Pavilion. Visit historicdowntownpocatello.com to view the Revive @ 5 schedule for this summer. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Contractor named for $112M 'Flying Y' construction project

POCATELLO — Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner Cannon Builders were recently awarded the Interstate 86 (I-86) and Interstate 15 (I-15) System Interchange reconstruction project for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) near Pocatello. “We are all extremely excited to have been awarded this major project and team with Cannon,” said Thiago Bezerra, Sundt’s senior project manager. “This is a big step forward for us in this region, and we are looking forward to partnering with ITD to build this significant project in Eastern Idaho.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Opinion: In response to Howard Randall

Mr. Randall, I truly have no idea why my letter published on May 11 caused such an angry response from you. That was the letter I had to edit because it was over 250 words, and nowhere can I find references critical of women. Let me reiterate: Both Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are brilliant women, and in my opinion, Justice Jackson is still more qualified than is Justice Barrett to serve the Supreme Court. I also maintain that Justice Barrett was selected for her stance on Roe v. Wade.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Reed’s Dairy opens sixth Idaho store in Twin Falls

Reed’s Dairy of Idaho Falls, home of highly-addictive chocolate milk and ice cream, opened its sixth store on May 20. The new retail location is at 163 Cheney Drive W. in Twin Falls. Reed’s was founded in 1955 and started retailing its dairy products in 1962. Reed’s Dairy chocolate milk innovated the use of potato flakes ...
TWIN FALLS, ID

