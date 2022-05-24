Braxton Marlatt awarded IAC scholarship

Kevin LeVoy Anderson 11/16/1953 - 5/22/2022 Kevin LeVoy Anderson, 68, of Lewisville, Idaho passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 22, 2022. Kevin was born to Lynn and Francis (Sobieski) Anderson on November 16, 1953 in Idaho Falls, ID. They moved to Lewisville when he was a child. Kevin graduated from Rigby High School in 1972. Kevin married Gayle Diane Tuck on August 19, 1972. They had three children. He proudly served in the United States Navy for several years before moving back to Idaho. He worked at the INL as Facilities Manager and Firearms Instructor. Kevin was a member of Central Fire District; serving as Battalion Chief of the Lewisville station for many years. He was a member Labors International Union of North America-Local #155; later taking an instructor position with the Union.

