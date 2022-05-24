ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bailey;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bell, Bosque, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Collin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Brown; Burnet; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Collin; Comanche; Concho; Coryell; Crockett; Dallas; Delta; Eastland; Edwards; Ellis; Erath; Fannin; Fisher; Gillespie; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Irion; Johnson; Kaufman; Kerr; Kimble; Lamar; Lampasas; Llano; Mason; McCulloch; McLennan; Menard; Mills; Navarro; Nolan; Rains; Real; Rockwall; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Somervell; Sterling; Sutton; Tarrant; Taylor; Tom Green; Val Verde; Van Zandt SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELL BOSQUE BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN COLLIN COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL CROCKETT DALLAS DELTA EASTLAND EDWARDS ELLIS ERATH FANNIN FISHER GILLESPIE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL HOOD HOPKINS HUNT IRION JOHNSON KAUFMAN KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LLANO MASON MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MENARD MILLS NAVARRO NOLAN RAINS REAL ROCKWALL RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER SOMERVELL STERLING SUTTON TARRANT TAYLOR TOM GREEN VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT
BELL COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

2 fires threaten structures in Lake Fort Phantom area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather Monday night. The storms produced at least three tornadoes, including a wedge tornado caught on cell phone video near Morton. Fortunately, the tornadoes did not hit any towns. There were...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
97X

Three Tornados Spotted Together In A Field During Huge Storm

On Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued seven tornado warnings for the South Plains. The first warning was for a confirmed tornado on the ground near Morton Texas. The last was for a confirmed tornado near Levelland Texas. A Facebook user shared a video of 3 tornados in one...
MORTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly plane crash in Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after Texas DPS says that a 3-seat single-engine plane crashed in a farmer’s field yesterday morning. Officers reported that the pilot of the 1947 Piper PA-12 plane was 19-year-old, Ronald Wiebe of Loop, Texas. The Texas DPS report reveals that the crash happened around 11:51 am […]
GAINES COUNTY, TX
towntalkradio.com

Friona Coach Found Dead

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed on Monday, May 23, 2022, that a Friona ISD teacher and coach Adilene Adame, 27, was one of two body’s found dead in Castro County on Saturday morning. DPS also identified 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez of Dimmitt as the other deceased individual. According...
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man hospitalized after Wednesday motorcycle wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday evening accident in Amarillo that left one with life-threatening injuries. According to a news release, officers were called to the intersection of SW 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County. According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Roberts who lives in the area of the fires is now facing eight counts of arson. This comes after a string of fires in the Rockwell area,...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
TexasHighways

The Good Life of Hoops and Ranching in Perryton

High school girls basketball is huge in the Texas Panhandle. Nan Cook ought to know. The Perryton resident retired in 2020 from a teaching career that included 22 years coaching high school teams from Abilene to Amarillo and in various small towns, including nearby Spearman. “In a small-school setting, it’s fun to watch the community come out to watch the kids play,” Cook says. “At larger schools, you have mostly parents and family members [in the stands]. But here, it’s everyone. You’d better be there on Tuesday night and Friday night, or people will wonder what’s wrong.” Since becoming the Ochiltree County seat in 1919, Perryton has been a center of agribusiness in the northern Panhandle, just 7 miles south of the Oklahoma state line. Cook learned to drive farm equipment as a child, and several years ago turned that skill into an ongoing summer job driving tour buses in Alaska, including at Denali National Park. “It just worked with my teaching schedule,” she says. “I was always done around the first week of August. I met people from all over the world and never missed a day of school.”
PERRYTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver trapped in vehicle after crash in Abilene’s Lytle Area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was trapped in their vehicle Tuesday evening, after colliding with another driver near Abilene’s Lytle Creek. KTAB/KRBC confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Oldham Lane and East South 11th Street. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital to assess injuries. One […]
ABILENE, TX

