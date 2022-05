BALTIMORE (WBFF) — West Baltimore residents detained a shooting suspect for police officers after a man was wounded Thursday in the city's Mondawmin section. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around noon after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a possible suspect being detained by local residents. The victim of the shooting, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital before police arrived. His condition was not disclosed.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO