Person at St. Charles middle school tests positive for tuberculosis

Effective: 2022-05-25 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois St. Louis City in east central Missouri Northeastern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northeastern St. Louis County in east central Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brooklyn, moving northwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clayton, Hillsdale, Wellston, Velda Village Hills and Uplands Park around 450 PM CDT. University City, Overland, Jennings, Bellefontaine Neighbors, St. John, Dellwood, Normandy, Northwoods, Riverview and Bel-Ridge around 455 PM CDT. Ferguson, St. Ann, Berkeley, Black Jack, Woodson Terrace, Kinloch, Spanish Lake, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, Breckenridge Hills and Calverton Park around 500 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Florissant, Hazelwood, Bridgeton, West Alton, Orchard Farms and Portage Des Sioux. This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois near exit 9. This also includes Scott Joplin Historic Site and Horseshoe Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO