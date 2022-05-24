ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Person at St. Charles middle school tests positive for tuberculosis

 3 days ago
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A person at Hollenbeck Middle School in St. Charles was diagnosed with an active case of tuberculosis(TB), a press release from the St. Charles County Health Department said Monday. The press release said health officials are working with Francis Howell School District officials to...

SAINT CHARLES, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
MISSOURI STATE
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
