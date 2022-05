HOOVER, Al. (WCJB) - The impressive postseason run by the Florida baseball team in the Southeastern Conference Tournament fell one victory shy of being a near-perfect storybook ending, as Tennessee won the conference tournament title 8-5. The Gators (39-22) turned to freshman pitcher Carsten Finnvold to start the game on the hill, and despite not having pitched since late March, the young kid on the block kept the league’s top team off the scoreboard for four innings, while only yielding one hit and striking out half-a-dozen.

