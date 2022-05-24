ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Nearly 60 Veterans Deboard Plane In Solidarity With One Who Couldn't Fly

By News On 6
 3 days ago
A group of Oklahoma veterans took a dream trip to Washington DC last week but it ended with a nightmare flying experience after getting stuck at the Charlotte airport for 10 hours.

It was supposed to be a simple trip back home, heading back to Tulsa after a four day trip to DC.

The final leg of the journey was a rough experience for the vets, but also a powerful show of solidarity.

One of the veterans needs oxygen - but on the final flight home from Charlotte after a long delay - his oxygen concentrator ran out of batteries and couldn't charge with the plane's outlets.

The group's leaders said they were told the machine would work on the plane's power, but the airline said it's policy states without extra batteries and no way to charge - they couldn't let that man fly.

One of the leaders of the group, Wayne Perego, said the decision to deboard - wasn't made lightly - but these men and women made a promise. No soldier left behind.

"We just decided that you know what, we are going to go off the plane also, if he's going off, if they're gonna take him off, the whole bunch was gonna go off," he said.

The group stayed in the airport until nearly 5:00 a.m. sleeping wherever they could while the airline booked hotels and taxis.

Sunday morning - with pizza ordered by the American Legion in Pryor - morale was high, and prayers were answered.

American Airlines delivered extra batteries flown in from Norfolk, Virginia - and took everyone back to the airport and onto a chartered flight - just for the veterans.

Saying everyone was excited is an understatement.

When the plane touched down - the group was greeted by a crowd of supporters - happy to see their vets come home.

Amanda
3d ago

This is the America I remember! Standing for the things that matter. I can't imagine they threw fits, just did what they needed to do. ✨️

Eiserntors Phantom of the Opera
2d ago

American Airlines also gets respect for searching for the proper batteries, flying them in, and supplying them for free.

Norma Jean Rademacher
2d ago

Proud of my hometown American Legion! WTG Pryor, Oklahoma! Hooah!

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Teachers React To Shooting At Uvalde Texas Elementary School

Teachers around Tulsa said hearing about the recent massacre at a Texas elementary school is breaking their hearts. Now, some Tulsa-area teachers are thinking about their own students and how they would protect them. Two teachers said hearing about mass shootings like the one in Uvalde makes them think about their own plans if something like that were to happen, and how horrific it would be for their students.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Jay Ellis grew up in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — If you are one of the thousands planning to see “Top Gun: Maverick” this weekend, be on the lookout for Jay Ellis. Jay Ellis plays Lt. Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch in the reboot which came out May 26, 2022. Ellis likely pulled from his own background for the role, as his father spent more than 15 years in the Air Force.
TULSA, OK
