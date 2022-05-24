ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State women's golf to face Texas A&M in match play

By Seminoles.com
 3 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Florida State will face Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of match play on Tuesday as the Seminoles kicked in the door and finished sixth in the team standings after four rounds of stroke play at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships at the Grayhawk Golf...

Historic season comes to an end for women's golf team

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Florida State’s longest ever run in the NCAA Championship tournament came to an end as the Seminoles fell, 3-2, to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of match play at the championship finals at the Grayhawk Golf Club. The Seminoles advanced to match play for the first time in school history and finished in a tie for fifth place in the final national standings – the highest NCAA Championship finish in school history.
Valdosta High School names boys basketball, wrestling head coaches

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta High School announced Thursday its next head boys basketball and wrestling coaches. James Lee was named as the new Head Boys Basketball coach, while John Petty is the new Head Wrestling coach. According to the Valdosta City Schools District, since 2018, Coach Lee has...
How to financially prepare for hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We’re less than a week away from Hurricane season, which starts on June 1st. Forecasters are predicting an above average number of named storms. While you should have your extra batteries, bottled water and even generators on standby, many people forget about being financially prepared.
Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (05/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a rainy start to the day with more showers and storms on tap for Thursday and Friday morning. Localized flooding is possible for areas further southwest of Tallahassee along the lower Apalachicola River where areas have seen 4-7"+ of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Some locally strong to severe storms are possible as well. Be sure to pack the umbrella as rain continues on and off all day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80's. A cold front will swing to the east through Thursday evening and night, enhancing rain and thunderstorm chances again for the western parts of the region. Scattered storms will be moving east Friday morning across the Suwannee region. There will be a clearing trend for Memorial Day Weekend with a little less humidity.
Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/24/2022)

Another scattering of showers, heavy rain, and thunderstorms is present around state line counties, moving mainly north. Briefly strong storms are possible early this evening before the action fades out later in the night. Patchy clouds are likely tonight through the morning, with humid lows around 70°. Wednesday's rain pattern will be split, with highest chances for passing showers and developing thunderstorms west of US 319, and lower opportunities for the Suwannee Valley and the I-75 counties. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. A cold front Thursday will bring areas of rain and strong to severe storms, especially in the tri-state region, with a drier trend to follow Friday afternoon through Sunday. Memorial Day looks to be seasonably warm with a few daytime showers and storms possible.
