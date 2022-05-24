ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher

By Stephen Lambrechts
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mnadv_0fo7Y0Gd00
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you thought last month's teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder was hype-inducing, wait until you check its first official trailer, which premiered tonight during game 4 of the NBA Playoffs.

The new trailer gives fans plenty to chew on, offering a more significant look at Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, while also finally revealing the film's terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale under a large amount of makeup.

In addition to spotlighting Gorr's reveal and Jane's new superpowered form, the trailer also sees the return of some other familiar faces from the Thor series, including Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, now King of New Asgard, and director Taika Waititi's Kronan warrior Korg.

Furthermore, the trailer also provides us with an exact release date for the film, with which is now set to release in theaters on July 8, 2022. You can check out the excellent new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder below,

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

As his name would suggest, Gorr the God Butcher is a supervillain who's devoted his life to the killing of gods. Of course, Gorr's crusade did not begin on a whim, but out of an insatiable (and somewhat justified) need for vengeance.

In the Marvel Comics, Gorr was born into extreme poverty on a planet with no name, one which saw he and his parents scrape by on the brink of starvation every single day. To make matters worse for Gorr, both his mother and father would die while he was still a child, leaving him to fend for himself on an unforgiving world.

Eventually, Gorr would find a mate in Arra, which led to him to start his own family. Unfortunately, Gorr didn't quite get the 'happily ever after' ending he craved – his pregnant mate Arra would die in an earthquake, followed shortly after by the deaths of each of his children.

Reaching a critical point with the death of his last son Agar from starvation, and after countless unanswered prayers, Gorr expressed to his people that there were no gods, leading to his exile.

However, Gorr would come to a truly shocking revelation while wandering the desert of his home world, wanting desperately to die. In witnessing a battle between the eldritch god of darkness Knull and another god, Gorr came to realize that gods did in fact exist, they were just indifferent to his family's suffering, ignoring their prayers.

Things would come to a head when the second god begs for Gorr's help in the battle, infuriating him and leading Knull's sword, which is canonically formed from the first symbiote, to bond to him, granting him the weapon of All-Black the Necrosword. From this point on, Gorr would set out to kill every god he could find over thousands of years.

Given all of this, it seems that Thor and friends will have quite the determined villain to contend with when Thor: Love and Thunder releases this July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRl5x_0fo7Y0Gd00

Stephen primarily covers phones and entertainment for TechRadar's Australian team, and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming in both print and online for over a decade. He's obsessed with smartphones, televisions, consoles and gaming PCs, and has a deep-seated desire to consume all forms of media at the highest quality possible.

He's also likely to talk a person’s ear off at the mere mention of Android, cats, retro sneaker releases, travelling and physical media, such as vinyl and boutique Blu-ray releases. Right now, he's most excited about QD-OLED technology, The Batman and Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Black Panther 2 villain might have just leaked

With Doctor Strange 2 approaching $1 billion at the box office and the Thor 4 release closing in, we’ll soon see more and more Black Panther 2 rumors. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is who will replace T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther, and that’s probably a Wakanda Forever secret that Marvel will guard fiercely. Or at least try to. That’s not the kind of rumor we’re looking at today, however. Instead, we have leaks that may give us our first look at the Black Panther 2 villain, the character who will oppose whoever carries the Black Panther mantle next.
MOVIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Christian Bale
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#God#Nba Playoffs#King Of New Asgard#The Marvel Comics
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Floor8

Val Kilmer 'begged' to be included in the Top Gun sequel

Val Kilmer has revealed he "begged" to be in the Top Gun sequel, a request that was fulfilled thanks to a recreation of his voice using AI technology. The 62-year-old actor’s big break arrived when he portrayed the cocky antagonist Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in the 1986 hit action movie. And while it only made sense to get him back for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, the star struggled to convince producers to give him the role.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

TechRadar

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy