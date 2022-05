TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 20th anniversary for the Click it or Ticket campaign that urges Texans to buckle their seatbelts held a press conference at Bergfeld Park today. Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws. Law enforcement liaison with the Texas municipal police association, Devin Vyner, was nearly killed in a crash while on duty as an officer in 2018. Now he continues to tell his story about how wearing his seat belt saved his life.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO