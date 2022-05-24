ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Employ Milwaukee opens new resource center on city's south side

By Tony Atkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENLr4_0fo7XdNO00

Employ Milwaukee is expanding its reach. On Monday, there was a ribbon cutting for Employ Milwaukee's new satellite location on the city's south side.

“Well, Employ Milwaukee does provide a lot of resources and I feel it’s going to help us as clients learn more,” said Elizabeth Deja, a local mother.

For people like Deja, the new center could be a game-changer for all moms seeking opportunities in the workforce.

TMJ4
Elizabeth Deja

“It helped me with housing resources, mental health resources and everything down those lines,” she said.

The new location on 57th and Oklahoma puts Employ Milwaukee, a workforce development board, in partnership with Bellies and Babees, a local pregnancy care center.

TMJ4
Chytania Brown, CEO of Employ Milwaukee

“The people we really need to get into our programs, the people who need us the most were not the people coming into our doors,” said Chytania Brown, CEO of Employ Milwaukee.

“By having Employ Milwaukee here now will give us the extra boost, will give us more resume building skills, access to jobs and on the spot interviews,” added Melinda Wilcox, Co-Director of Bellies and Babees.

TMJ4
Melinda Wilcox, Co-Director of Bellies and Babees

The new partnership comes as the nation sees an unemployment rate of about 3.6 percent. Wisconsin sits lower than that with 2.8 percent. Milwaukee County has a higher unemployment rate than both at 4.3 percent.

Employ Milwaukee says this is a reason to keep working across the community.

“There’s always a story behind the numbers and when you go a little deeper, we still have those pockets of high unemployment for certain zip codes,” Brown said.

This site marks Employ Milwaukee’s third community based extension of it’s workforce services and they plan to create more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Funeral Home Becoming Apartments

A Bay View funeral home is poised to see new life as an apartment building. Urban Milwaukee reported in November that interior demolition was underway at the former Niemann/Suminski funeral home, 2480-2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Now, a commercial alteration permit pending before the city would enable the building to be converted to housing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Black leaders criticize ARPA spending in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders described funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." But some say the money is not being spent in the best interest of residents -- especially who live on the city's north and northwest sides. Milwaukee has received an initial...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Receives Over 500 Applications to Become Changemakers at Hiring Events

MILWAUKEE, WI – During the State of the County Address in February, County Executive David Crowley announced the “Changemakers” marketing campaign for making Milwaukee County an employer of choice. Since then, the County has aggressively sought top tier talent passionate about making change in their communities through both virtual and in-person hiring events. In the last two months, Milwaukee County departments have held five hiring events, including an all-department hiring event earlier this week at the Mitchell Park Domes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Oklahoma State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Business
spectrumnews1.com

Why Milwaukee's RNC bid might be in jeopardy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's bid to host the Republican National Convention in 2024 is on hold, at least for now. Wednesday night, the Common Council's steering and rules committee met to go over the RNC's draft contract and framework. During the meeting, some members raised concerns about whether or not the city itself would bring in enough money to justify hosting the major political event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Community invited to attend 10th annual Heal the Hood Block Party

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The community is invited to attend Milwaukee's 10th annual Heal the Hood Block Party and resource fair, taking place Saturday, May 28. From 12-5 p.m. between North 1st Street and North Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, residents can join the conversation on how to end violence and crime in the community by coming together and making a change.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Employ Milwaukee#Bellies
CBS 58

Milwaukee's Project Clean & Green wraps up this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You don't often see a garbage truck eating up somebody's old couch, but we saw it Wednesday, May 25, in Milwaukee. It's part of the city's popular "Project Clean & Green," which ends this week. For six weeks, the city has collected unwanted furniture, mattresses, household...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Urban Milwaukee

New High School Planned in Bronzeville

The Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy could build a new high school in Bronzeville. The public charter school has a pending request before the Board of Zoning Appeals to develop a new building at 2212-2228 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. It would accommodate approximately 500 students. The 0.86-acre site is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

LIST: Milwaukee organizations offer summer programs to keep youth busy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58)-- City leaders are highlighting positive options for young people in Milwaukee this summer. "We want this summer to be a safe summer for everyone involved, but especially for the youngest people among us, especially for our youth," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. Here is a list of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy