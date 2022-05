CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Victoria’s Hope Thrift and Treasures is transitioning from its former location on Hwy 31 N to its new address 230 Hwy 278W, just west of the interstate and Dollar General, in the building previously occupied by Charlie’s Leather. The nonprofit will be open in early June at their new location. Owner April German shared, “I am super excited about this new location! There is going to be so much more room. We will have enough space to hold appliances, which has been a huge need that we haven’t been able to fill because we simply didn’t have the...

16 HOURS AGO