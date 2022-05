ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everything from stained glass to mixed media, paintings, and even an apple pie are up for bids. The Great Lakes Recovery Center held its first online art auction on May 18 and it will continue until May 31. The art pieces were donated by staff from twelve different GLRC programs, in six different geographic locations across the U.P.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO