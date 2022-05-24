ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan who helped student after Lincoln Park shooting meets mother

By Shannon Halligan
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — The Good Samaritan who helped 23-year-old Dakotah Earley after he was shot in Lincoln Park had a chance to meet his mother on Monday.

Dakotah Earley, 23, a culinary student from Georgia, was shot near Webster and Wayne Avenue when a man, stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his cell phone around 3 a.m. A struggle ensued and Earley was robbed and then shot three times at close range in the back and head.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, was arrested last week in connection with the shooting that was caught on video. Police are still looking for a second suspect.

Immediately after the shooting, David Hussar ran outside with a first-aid kit.

“I woke up to gunshots, ‘bam bam’ at 3 a.m.,” he said. “I looked out the window and I saw that man standing over Dakotah.”

Hussar had a chance to meet Earley’s mother, Joy Dobbs, on Monday.

I just said ‘hey man, I’m here to help, hold on, the police are coming, an ambulance is coming. Just try to help him and support him that help was on the way,” he said.

Dobbs was so thankful to meet the man who helped her son after the shooting.

“I wanted to meet the person that took the time and the courage to not only dial 911, but to come out and be with my son so he was not alone,” Dobbs said.

They were brought together by 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins who said this violence is out of control.

“To have it degrade to this level, where innocent people, literally minding their own business, are risking their life walking down the street of Lincoln Park, there are no words to describe the emotional pain with that realization,” Hopkins said.

For Dobbs, she’s grateful to at least have her son alive.

“I wouldn’t have my son with me and tomorrow is Dakotah’s birthday, it’s my birthday too, we’re just glad to have that one more birthday together,” she said.

Earley had to have two amputations on his leg and may need another to properly fit into a prosthetic, doctors said.

But his mother said he remains strong and resilient.

