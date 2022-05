UVALDE, Texas — The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde earlier this week was not confronted by a police officer before entering the building and barricading himself in the classroom with his would-be victims for up to an hour before being killed by responding officers, according to an updated account of the sequence of events by an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety, or DPS, on Thursday.

UVALDE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO