15-year-old student dies after EMS called to Lawrence North track practice

By Joe Schroeder
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old freshman student died Monday after EMS was called to a Lawrence North High School track and field practice.

A statement from both the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School confirmed the student’s death Monday night. On Tuesday, the student was identified as R’Mon Rowley.

Records show that Emergency Medical Services, and later police, were called Monday afternoon to the 7800 block of Hague Road for a report of a cardiac arrest, although no cause of death has officially been announced and few details are available. School officials later confirmed a student was in cardiac arrest in the area of the football field.

In the statement sent Monday the school said counselors will be available on Tuesday to support students and staff. The full statement can be read below.

“The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School are extremely saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of a 15-year old freshman student this evening at Track & Field practice. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teachers, and classmates. Counselors will be available tomorrow to support students and staff members. Both the school and district stand prepared to support students and staff in this time of sadness and grief.”

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School

At this time, no further details are available. This article will be updated as more information is released.

Comments / 21

Kurt Griffin
3d ago

the so called vaccine gets another one and before anyone says I don't know that ,ITS NOT NATURAL FOR A 15 YEAR OLD TO DROP DEAD FROM A HEART ATTACK!

Reply(4)
10
Chaotic American
3d ago

It is EXTREMELY rare for kids and teens to experience cardiac arrest. Why are so many kids dying from cardiac arrest, lately? I'll let you answer that. Bc I already know.

Reply(1)
4
Bella Vita Nicoletti
2d ago

When are people going to comprehend that these vaccines were trial drugs, illegally mandated and pushed on the public, as " safe" despite no testing on humans prior to the distribution. A request for a 75 year seal on documents showing the ingredients and substances within these vaccines, 100 percent immunity from any liability caused by the adverse effects these vaccine have and will cause vaccinated persons and makers knew with no prior human testing, that the liability they'd be accountable for would be too great. All animals used as test subjects for said vaccine, died. It is not normal for teens, young adults or even those in their early 40s that were healthy prior to vaccines, suddenly die from cardia arrest, strokes, heart attacks, seizures, blood clots, 300k vaccinated persons in the UK were all diagnosed with the same life threatening aortic issues recently, young children are having liver transplants, liver inflammation which is listed as an adverse effect from the covid vax!

Reply
2
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man dies from fatal UTV crash in Illinois

EDGAR COUNTY, ILL. (WISH) — An 18 year-old man died Tuesday evening in a fatal UTV crash, according to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office. Zachary Warrick, 18, from Indianapolis was one of two passengers in a Polaris Ranger Crew Cab Side-by-Side that was driven by a third person on a private property at 4676 North 2025th Street just south of Vermillion, Illinois.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
bcdemocrat.com

High school student airlifted after crash

An 18-year-old Brown County High School student was airlifted to the hospital following a crash last week near the Brown County State Park north entrance on State Road 46 East. Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Horn responded to the two-vehicle crash on May 19. Upon arrival, Horn reported finding...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Arrested for Robbing People at Gunpoint in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – A robbery investigation, spanning six months, resulted in the arrest of an Indianapolis man Thursday. On December 19, Fishers police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the K-1 Speed Go Kart Track in Fishers. Witnesses told police they were leaving the business when they were approached by a man wearing a ski mask. The suspect pointed a gun at the victims and demanded money before leaving the scene in an SUV.
WTHR

Police searching for missing Indianapolis mother and 11-year-old daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a woman and her 11-year-old daughter who were reported missing last week. According to IMPD, 43-year-old Erica N. Rios was last seen on Friday, May 20. Her car was spotted traveling west on Interstate 70 near SR 39 in Hendricks County the following day. Rios' daughter, Angel Holmes, is believed to be with her mother and family and friends are concerned about their well-being.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
