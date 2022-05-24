No. 7 Saratoga punches ticket to Class AA Sectional Championship, beat No. 6 Shen 7-1

The Saratoga baseball team erased a 6-2 deficit with a 5 run 6th inning to beat Shaker and win the best of three Class AA sectional championship series on Friday night at Joe Bruno Stadium. 8th grader Raul Rodriguez came up with the go-ahead RBI single for the Blue Streaks who are the last team standing as the 7 seed, one day after the Saratoga softball team won the title as the 7 seed. See highlights and post-game reaction here.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO