Saratoga County, NY

No. 7 Saratoga punches ticket to Class AA Sectional Championship, beat No. 6 Shen 7-1

WNYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Joly rocked a 3-run home run to propel...

wnyt.com

WNYT

Saratoga uses comeback to knock off Shaker and win Class AA championship series

The Saratoga baseball team erased a 6-2 deficit with a 5 run 6th inning to beat Shaker and win the best of three Class AA sectional championship series on Friday night at Joe Bruno Stadium. 8th grader Raul Rodriguez came up with the go-ahead RBI single for the Blue Streaks who are the last team standing as the 7 seed, one day after the Saratoga softball team won the title as the 7 seed. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Sports
WNYT

Man in Hudson Falls dies after eight-hour standoff

A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an eight-hour standoff with police. Police say they responded to a home on Meadow Road Saturday night and found 59-year-old David Greenwood in a backyard, after he locked his girlfriend out of her own home. Greenwood allegedly pointed a semi-automatic...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Man arrested in deadly DWI Northway crash

One woman is dead, and a man is behind bars facing DWI charges, after a crash on the Northway. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New Jersey slammed his vehicle into the back of another car driven by 22-year-old Katryn Fisher of Ballston Spa.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Hudson Falls student suspended for asking about bringing gun to school

A seventh grader at Hudson Falls Middle School is suspended after allegedly asking if he could bring a gun to school. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star report court documents say the student asked the question during class the same day as the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. When...
WNYT

Ballston Spa woman dies after crash on Northway

A Saratoga County woman died from her injuries in a crash that shut down a stretch of the Northway on Saturday night -- and a man is in custody for DWI. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-87 in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
#Shen#Joe Bruno#Sectional#A Best#Saratoga
WNYT

Shaker High teacher now missing for two months

It has now been two months since the disappearance of Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. The 42-year-old woman from Delmar was last seen near Long Cope Park in Lee, Massachusetts back in March.
LEE, MA
WNYT

Wilton woman stars in hit Netflix show about love and autism

A young woman from Saratoga County is appearing in a hit Netflix show about people who are on the autism spectrum. It's called “Love on the Spectrum,” and for Emma Hodgson of Wilton, the show is a fun way to let the world know that people with autism are just like everyone else.
WILTON, NY
WNYT

Albany EMT, firefighter charged with rape

An EMT and Albany firefighter is accused of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. Jevonte Osterhout, 30, is charged in connection with an incident that happened in January 2022. At the time, he was employed as an EMT at the Bruen Rescue Squad, and as an...
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNYT

Pittsfield police search for missing teen

Police are asking for your help to find a Pittsfield teenager, missing for two weeks now. Police put out the initial call for help in the search for 17-year-old Angus Young earlier this month. Police say he has dark hair, brown eyes and is about 5 ft. 9 in. tall.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

North Adams home site of active crime scene

North Adams police say they're investigating an active crime scene. They say the crime scene is on Charles Street. However, they aren't saying much else. NewsChannel 13 has been calling and emailing investigators working to get more information. We also have a crew heading there. We will bring you updates...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Albany's Tulip Queen to help decorate veteran graves

Albany’s Tulip Queen, Sam Mills, will be helping decorate the graves of veterans Sunday, May 29 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Mills joins other volunteers from American Legion North Albany Post 106 and Albany High School’s JROTC cadets to put American flags on veteran’s graves. Mills...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man dead after his car overturns in Queensbury

A man is dead after his car flipped over in the Town of Queensbury early Saturday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the man did not realize there was a slight curve near Carlton Drive and drove by the shared parking lot for Econo Lodge and Northway Inn.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Albany police continue investigating Quail Street homicide

Albany police continue to investigate Thursday’s Quail Street homicide. Meantime, they have identified the man shot and killed. Police say 35-year-old Charles Gibson died at the scene. Albany police say a person of interest is in custody on an unrelated matter. Detectives continue to investigate. Shaquana Carter is the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany 518 SNUG responds to latest homicide

Albany's anti-violence group, SNUG is responding to the latest homicide here in the city. Albany police say they have one person In custody right now for an unrelated charge, but believe that person may be connected to the May 26th shooting that took the life of 35 year old Charles Gibson.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy officials issue statement about reports of shots fired

In a joint statement on Saturday afternoon Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said significant police response to shots fired in the area of Congress and Third Streets on Friday evening is part of the city’s plan to deter violence in the city. The statement was released on the City of Troy and Troy Police Department (TPD) social media accounts.
TROY, NY

