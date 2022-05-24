No. 7 Saratoga punches ticket to Class AA Sectional Championship, beat No. 6 Shen 7-1

The Saratoga baseball team erased a 6-2 deficit with a 5 run 6th inning to beat Shaker and win the best of three Class AA sectional championship series on Friday night at Joe Bruno Stadium. 8th grader Raul Rodriguez came up with the go-ahead RBI single for the Blue Streaks who are the last team standing as the 7 seed, one day after the Saratoga softball team won the title as the 7 seed. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an eight-hour standoff with police. Police say they responded to a home on Meadow Road Saturday night and found 59-year-old David Greenwood in a backyard, after he locked his girlfriend out of her own home. Greenwood allegedly pointed a semi-automatic...
One woman is dead, and a man is behind bars facing DWI charges, after a crash on the Northway. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New Jersey slammed his vehicle into the back of another car driven by 22-year-old Katryn Fisher of Ballston Spa.
A seventh grader at Hudson Falls Middle School is suspended after allegedly asking if he could bring a gun to school. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star report court documents say the student asked the question during class the same day as the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. When...
About 50 people gathered on the steps of City Hall in Schenectady, just trying to make sense of all the shootings that recently took place. This was the first vigil Victoria Charlotten ever hosted, and it comes just weeks after she became the first generation college graduate in her family.
A young woman from Saratoga County is appearing in a hit Netflix show about people who are on the autism spectrum. It's called “Love on the Spectrum,” and for Emma Hodgson of Wilton, the show is a fun way to let the world know that people with autism are just like everyone else.
An EMT and Albany firefighter is accused of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. Jevonte Osterhout, 30, is charged in connection with an incident that happened in January 2022. At the time, he was employed as an EMT at the Bruen Rescue Squad, and as an...
Police are asking for your help to find a Pittsfield teenager, missing for two weeks now. Police put out the initial call for help in the search for 17-year-old Angus Young earlier this month. Police say he has dark hair, brown eyes and is about 5 ft. 9 in. tall.
North Adams police say they're investigating an active crime scene. They say the crime scene is on Charles Street. However, they aren't saying much else. NewsChannel 13 has been calling and emailing investigators working to get more information. We also have a crew heading there. We will bring you updates...
Albany’s Tulip Queen, Sam Mills, will be helping decorate the graves of veterans Sunday, May 29 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Mills joins other volunteers from American Legion North Albany Post 106 and Albany High School’s JROTC cadets to put American flags on veteran’s graves. Mills...
A man is dead after his car flipped over in the Town of Queensbury early Saturday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the man did not realize there was a slight curve near Carlton Drive and drove by the shared parking lot for Econo Lodge and Northway Inn.
Albany police continue to investigate Thursday’s Quail Street homicide. Meantime, they have identified the man shot and killed. Police say 35-year-old Charles Gibson died at the scene. Albany police say a person of interest is in custody on an unrelated matter. Detectives continue to investigate. Shaquana Carter is the...
Albany's anti-violence group, SNUG is responding to the latest homicide here in the city. Albany police say they have one person In custody right now for an unrelated charge, but believe that person may be connected to the May 26th shooting that took the life of 35 year old Charles Gibson.
In a joint statement on Saturday afternoon Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said significant police response to shots fired in the area of Congress and Third Streets on Friday evening is part of the city’s plan to deter violence in the city. The statement was released on the City of Troy and Troy Police Department (TPD) social media accounts.
