Billie Eilish reveals that she's 'made friends' with having Tourette syndrome on Netflix talk show

Billie Eilish revealed in a recent interview that she's 'made friends' with having Tourette syndrome.

The 20-year-old singer addressed the neurological disorder after having a tic while appearing on season four of David Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that premiered on Friday on the streaming service.

'I'm very happy to talk about it,' the Grammy-winning singer told David, 75.

Made friends: Billie Eilish, shown earlier this month in New York City, revealed in a recent interview that she's 'made friends' with having Tourette syndrome

'I actually really love answering questions about it because it's very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it and I don't get it,' Billie added.

The Los Angeles native then explained the extent of the condition.

'I never don't tic at all, because the main tics that I do constantly, all day long, are like, I wiggle my ear back and forth and raise my eyebrow and click my jaw ... and flex my arm here and flex this arm, flex these muscles. These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me, they're very exhausting,' Billie said.

Billie was diagnosed with the neurological condition that causes involuntary movements, twitches and sounds when she was just 11.

Pop star: The 20-year-old singer, shown in August 2019 in Ireland, addressed the neurological disorder after having a tic while appearing on season four of David Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that premiered on Friday on the streaming service

New interview: David Letterman interviewed Billie for season four of his Netflix show that premiered on Friday

'It's not like I like it, but I feel like it's part of me. I have made friends with it. And so now, I'm pretty confident in it,' she admitted.

'When I'm moving around, I'm not ticcing at all. When I'm riding my horse, I'm not ticcing. When I'm moving and thinking and focusing, when I'm singing [I'm not ticcing],' Billie said.

Billie said that she normally doesn't talk about having Tourette syndrome.

Early diagnosis: Billie, shown in March in Beverly Hills, California, was diagnosed with the neurological condition that causes involuntary movements, twitches and sounds when she was just 11

'The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny,' she said.

Billie admitted that she gets 'incredibly offended' when people think her ticcing is a 'funny move'.

The singer previously revealed her diagnosis with Tourette syndrome in 2018 after fans made video compilations of her tics, according to Billboard.

Billie will kick off the European leg of her Happier Than Ever Tour on June 3 at Northern Ireland's The SSE Arena in Belfast.