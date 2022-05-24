ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish reveals that she's 'made friends' with having Tourette syndrome on Netflix talk show

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Billie Eilish revealed in a recent interview that she's 'made friends' with having Tourette syndrome.

The 20-year-old singer addressed the neurological disorder after having a tic while appearing on season four of David Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that premiered on Friday on the streaming service.

'I'm very happy to talk about it,' the Grammy-winning singer told David, 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTwJO_0fo7VGlr00
Made friends: Billie Eilish, shown earlier this month in New York City, revealed in a recent interview that she's 'made friends' with having Tourette syndrome

'I actually really love answering questions about it because it's very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it and I don't get it,' Billie added.

The Los Angeles native then explained the extent of the condition.

'I never don't tic at all, because the main tics that I do constantly, all day long, are like, I wiggle my ear back and forth and raise my eyebrow and click my jaw ... and flex my arm here and flex this arm, flex these muscles. These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me, they're very exhausting,' Billie said.

Billie was diagnosed with the neurological condition that causes involuntary movements, twitches and sounds when she was just 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kiL3_0fo7VGlr00
Pop star: The 20-year-old singer, shown in August 2019 in Ireland, addressed the neurological disorder after having a tic while appearing on season four of David Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that premiered on Friday on the streaming service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jhowr_0fo7VGlr00
New interview: David Letterman interviewed Billie for season four of his Netflix show that premiered on Friday

'It's not like I like it, but I feel like it's part of me. I have made friends with it. And so now, I'm pretty confident in it,' she admitted.

'When I'm moving around, I'm not ticcing at all. When I'm riding my horse, I'm not ticcing. When I'm moving and thinking and focusing, when I'm singing [I'm not ticcing],' Billie said.

Billie said that she normally doesn't talk about having Tourette syndrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nk2xK_0fo7VGlr00
Early diagnosis: Billie, shown in March in Beverly Hills, California, was diagnosed with the neurological condition that causes involuntary movements, twitches and sounds when she was just 11

'The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny,' she said.

Billie admitted that she gets 'incredibly offended' when people think her ticcing is a 'funny move'.

The singer previously revealed her diagnosis with Tourette syndrome in 2018 after fans made video compilations of her tics, according to Billboard.

Billie will kick off the European leg of her Happier Than Ever Tour on June 3 at Northern Ireland's The SSE Arena in Belfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhFKX_0fo7VGlr00
On tour: The Los Angeles native, shown in November 2019 in Hollywood, will kick off the European leg of her Happier Than Ever Tour on June 3 at Northern Ireland's The SSE Arena in Belfast

Comments / 1

Related
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner left shocked after friend's live pregnancy reveal

Jennifer Garner was left absolutely stunned as she was surprised with the news that she was going to be an aunt on an Instagram Live. The actress hopped on Live to introduce the May edition of her meditation check-in series with friend Chelsea Jackson Roberts, but things took a different turn.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Billie Eilish
shefinds

Kate Middleton Doing This During Her Break Up From Prince William Reportedly Made Her A 'No Brainer' For The Throne

Sometimes we forget that once upon a time, before they got engaged, Prince William decided to call things off with Kate Middleton, which she admitted she “wasn’t very happy about” at the time. But interestingly, the break up actually worked in her favor, and the things she did while the pair were briefly on a break reportedly made her a “no brainer” for the throne.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland reveals he is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death: 'It's so heartbreaking'

Alec Baldwin is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, according to his daughter Ireland Baldwin. The 64-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of his movie Rust last October when it went off and fatally shot the cinematographer, and his daughter Ireland Baldwin - who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger - 'can't imagine' how distressing the situation has been for her dad.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
People

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

All grown up! Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen show 11 years after viral Super Bass performance

Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee, the crooning cousins from Essex, returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday - 11 years after their first appearance. The 15-year-old blonde was only 5 and the 19-year-old brunette was only 8 when their 2011 cover of Nicki Minaj's 2010 rap song Super Bass went viral on YouTube, and has since amassed 54.8M views.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

365K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy