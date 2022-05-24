Man stabbed in Providence

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A panel van smashed into a house in Pawtucket on Thursday night. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Charlton Avenue. A viewer sent pictures of the aftermath to NBC 10 News. The awning over the front door was ripped off the house. Police...
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Thursday that they've arrested a man in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man. Police said 25-year-old Thomas Leamy of Warwick faces several charges, including assault and battery and driving with a suspended license. Police said the crash happened at about...
Police say the 29-year-old suspect who crashed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 195 in East Providence after a police chase has 97 criminal arraignments in Massachusetts alone. The highway was shut down for hours Tuesday night. "We saw these two vehicles just collide with each other and go up in...
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Marlborough Police are investigating after a man assaulted a woman who was gardening in her back yard Thursday morning. The attack happened around 6:30 a.m. on Liberty Street. According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s backyard and began asking her a series of strange questions. He then grabbed the victim around the waist.
(WJAR) — Rehoboth police on Wednesday identified the driver involved in a police chase that ended in a wrong-way crash that shut down parts of Interstate 195 in East Providence. Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Cary Guy of Dighton. They said he's been arraigned 97 times in Massachusetts.
Providence police arrested a male juvenile with a loaded gun in Providence on Wednesday. Shortly before 8:30 PM, police on patrol on the south side of Providence said they observed a group of teens loitering around a playground area on Harriet Street. According to police, one of the juveniles was...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — State troopers will be back on Block Island for the summer, after a face-off over the cost left the patrols in limbo. “Public safety on the island. We’re going to provide that service because I care about public safety,” Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A former Massachusetts state trooper said Rehoboth police officers were right to call off their pursuit of a pickup truck after it switched lanes on Interstate 195 west and traveled the wrong-way eastbound Tuesday night. "These things happen fast. They're very extremely volatile, and...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday a Pawtucket man was found guilty of child molestation. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the child was under the age of 14 and happened between 2015 and 2020. Neronha said 41-year-old Miguel Montero was found guilty...
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Red Cross said Wednesday that it was helping a Woonsocket family forced out of their home by a smoky fire. Firefighters responded to the three-floor apartment house on Logee Street at about 3 p.m. Nobody was hurt. The fire broke out on the...
WORCESTER - Officers pursuing an off-road vehicle led to the arrest of a Worcester man on gun and drug charges on Wednesday, May 25. Officers with the Neighborhood Response Team conducting off-road vehicle enforcement and began to follow an ATV at around 3:40 PM on Summer Street. Officers lost sight of the ATV and started a canvass of the area.
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said that the city’s school district installed a new gunshot detection system. This comes after Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Heroux said those systems will be placed in all nine schools in the district...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nathaniel Greene Middle School was went into lockdown Thursday after reports of a possible weapon being seen on school grounds. District officials said following a search no weapon was found and that there was no threat. Providence police did respond and investigated and made the...
BOSTON — A child is one of multiple people who were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Boston Police Headquarters, according to officials. The two-car crash happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Ruggles and Tremont streets in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Video from Sky5 shows a burnt orange SUV...
A missing teen in Providence has been found. Trinna Perry Briggs confirmed with GoLocal on Tuesday night that 16-year-old Tiarie “V” Briggs -- who was last seen on Thursday -- has been found and is home. Latest in City. As GoLocal had reported, a mother in Providence was...
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - East Lyme police said they arrested two women and a man for what they described as “organized retail theft” of nearly $8,000 in items. Monique Coley, 26, Tyiesha Harper, 37, and 37-year-old Craig Ragland, all of Brooklyn, NY, face larceny-related charges. An officer...
Comments / 0