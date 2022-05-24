ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man stabbed in Providence

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Van crashes into Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A panel van smashed into a house in Pawtucket on Thursday night. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Charlton Avenue. A viewer sent pictures of the aftermath to NBC 10 News. The awning over the front door was ripped off the house. Police...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick man charged in hit-and-run crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Thursday that they've arrested a man in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man. Police said 25-year-old Thomas Leamy of Warwick faces several charges, including assault and battery and driving with a suspended license. Police said the crash happened at about...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Crash suspect with 97 arraignments was still on the road

Police say the 29-year-old suspect who crashed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 195 in East Providence after a police chase has 97 criminal arraignments in Massachusetts alone. The highway was shut down for hours Tuesday night. "We saw these two vehicles just collide with each other and go up in...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
City
Providence, RI
GoLocalProv

Police Arrest Juvenile With Loaded Gun in Providence

Providence police arrested a male juvenile with a loaded gun in Providence on Wednesday. Shortly before 8:30 PM, police on patrol on the south side of Providence said they observed a group of teens loitering around a playground area on Harriet Street. According to police, one of the juveniles was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#R I#Wjar#Rhode Island Hospital#Violent Crime
Turnto10.com

Former Massachusetts state trooper shares insight into police pursuits

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A former Massachusetts state trooper said Rehoboth police officers were right to call off their pursuit of a pickup truck after it switched lanes on Interstate 195 west and traveled the wrong-way eastbound Tuesday night. "These things happen fast. They're very extremely volatile, and...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man found guilty of child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday a Pawtucket man was found guilty of child molestation. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the child was under the age of 14 and happened between 2015 and 2020. Neronha said 41-year-old Miguel Montero was found guilty...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Woonsocket apartment house

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Red Cross said Wednesday that it was helping a Woonsocket family forced out of their home by a smoky fire. Firefighters responded to the three-floor apartment house on Logee Street at about 3 p.m. Nobody was hurt. The fire broke out on the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thisweekinworcester.com

34-Year-Old Worcester Man Faces Drug and Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Officers pursuing an off-road vehicle led to the arrest of a Worcester man on gun and drug charges on Wednesday, May 25. Officers with the Neighborhood Response Team conducting off-road vehicle enforcement and began to follow an ATV at around 3:40 PM on Summer Street. Officers lost sight of the ATV and started a canvass of the area.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Attleboro schools install new gunshot detection system

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said that the city’s school district installed a new gunshot detection system. This comes after Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Heroux said those systems will be placed in all nine schools in the district...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Providence middle school placed on lockdown Thursda

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nathaniel Greene Middle School was went into lockdown Thursday after reports of a possible weapon being seen on school grounds. District officials said following a search no weapon was found and that there was no threat. Providence police did respond and investigated and made the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Providence Teen Found

A missing teen in Providence has been found. Trinna Perry Briggs confirmed with GoLocal on Tuesday night that 16-year-old Tiarie “V” Briggs -- who was last seen on Thursday -- has been found and is home. Latest in City. As GoLocal had reported, a mother in Providence was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

3 from Brooklyn, NY accused of ‘organized retail theft’ East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - East Lyme police said they arrested two women and a man for what they described as “organized retail theft” of nearly $8,000 in items. Monique Coley, 26, Tyiesha Harper, 37, and 37-year-old Craig Ragland, all of Brooklyn, NY, face larceny-related charges. An officer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy