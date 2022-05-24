Broome gets upper hand in softball title series

Karley Greene was impressive both in the circle and at the plate in leading Broome to a 7-0 win at Aynor Monday night as the Centurions take a 1-0 leads in their best-of-three 3A softball state championship series.

The Centurions can wrap-up their first-ever state title in the sport at home Wednesday.

For a second straight time, Eastside’s 4A baseball state championship series opener at Hartsville was postponed due to weather.

The Eagles and Red Foxes will try again Tuesday night.

Also Tuesday, Chapman tries to stay alive in its 3A baseball series against visiting Oceanside Collegiate while Southside Christian looks to claim the 1A state title in a home game against Johnsonville.

