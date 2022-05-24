ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Upstate school board looks at rating system for appropriateness in books

wspa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville County School Board Trustees are asking legislators to request...

www.wspa.com

Related
wspa.com

Greer leaders discuss possible end to curbside recycling pick-up, citing cost

Some changes are likely around the corner for Greer residents when it comes to how they recycle. Greer leaders discuss possible end to curbside recycling …. Cheerleaders, robotics team, Catfish Queen in Ware …. Katherine Hall in Ware Shoals. Ware Shoals School District 51. First Responder Friday Ware Shoals. Freely...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

District tells Greenville County parents not to test school security

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a message went out to parents in Greenville County about concerns after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The message from the Greenville County School district warned against social media posts that are circulating that suggest parents should...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Simpsonville City Council Notes: 55+ community project fails

Simpsonville City Council rejected on May 24 an annexation and rezoning request for a 55+ subdivision on more than 22 acres at 133 Hammond Road. Multiple council members, including Sherry Roche, expressed concerns over approving the project because the city’s sewer system would have to extend to Hammond Road and once that infrastructure was in place, more developments might pop up before a clear vision is defined for the area.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Greenville County, SC
Education
Greenville County, SC
Government
County
Greenville County, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Riverside High senior named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

A Greenville County student was one of three from South Carolina named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Nyah Joudeh, a senior at Riverside High School, was one of 160 students from across the country who earned the honor, which recognizes one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
#Rating System#Publishing Companies#Upstate School Board
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. bus rear-ended with 11 students on board

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County Schools bus was involved in a minor crash. According to the Greenville County Schools, the bus was rear-ended with 11 students on board. The incident happened on Piedmont Highway. This is all the information we have at this time.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville City Council Notes: Unity Park tower approved

The May 23 Greenville City Council meeting was tense as members of the public and council discussed Unity Park Honor Tower, planned to be the centerpiece of the park when it’s built. Passed: Ordinance to fund Unity Park Honor Tower. Council voted 5-2 in favor of appropriating $5.5 million...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wspa.com

First Responder Career Expo in Anderson Co.

First Responder Career Expo in Anderson Co. First Responder Career Expo in Anderson Co. Cheerleaders, robotics team, Catfish Queen in Ware …. Let’s Eat: The Diner, Magic Tyme Wings & Waffles …. Zip Trip First Responder Friday.
WARE SHOALS, SC
hotelnewsresource.com

The Kessler Collection Reveals Plans for $150 Million+ Mixed-use Development in in Cashiers, N.C.

The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of 12 artistically inspired boutique hotels, continues expansion throughout the Southeast announcing a $150 million+ small scale mixed-use village development in Cashiers, N.C., designed by architect and town planner Christian B. Sottile.*. Focused on the conservation and preservation of the town's character, Cashiers East Village...
CASHIERS, NC
WBTW News13

Sidney Moorer loses appeal, South Carolina Supreme Court says it shouldn’t have accepted case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sidney Moorer, who was convicted in the disappearance of Heather Elvis, has lost another appeal, according to documents from the South Carolina Supreme Court. The South Carolina Supreme Court denied Moorer’s appeal and stated it should’ve never accepted the case, according to the document. Arguments were heard May 17. During […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
upstatebusinessjournal.com

M Peters Group’s East Main project expected to transform downtown Spartanburg

Greenville-based M Peters Group’s proposed $75 million mixed use development on East Main Street in Spartanburg is generating excitement for its potential to transform the downtown skyline. The project is still being evaluated by the city’s design review board, but envisions three new towers across seven properties between 127...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer becomes state’s first Monarch City, Clemson hopes to follow

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer has become the first Monarch City in South Carolina. They announced it at the Center for the Arts Park. It is also a certified National Community Wildlife Habitat now. According to the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, monarch butterflies’ population has been on the decline....
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A ceremonial burning: Flag retirement ceremony planned for Memorial Day

When an American flag has aged and grown tattered or torn, it can pose a dilemma for the owner of the flag, who may be unsure how to properly dispose of it. “Many people don’t know how to get rid of these flags,” said Doug Greenlaw, a local combat veteran, CEO of Greenlaw Investments, Chairman CEO, The Greenlaw Foundation and chairman of Community Journals Publishing Group. “An old, tattered and torn flag, you hate to throw it away, because that’s disrespectful. Throwing it in the trash? You don’t want to do that.”
GREENVILLE, SC

