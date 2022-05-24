Upstate school board looks at rating system for appropriateness in books

A Greenville County student was one of three from South Carolina named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Nyah Joudeh, a senior at Riverside High School, was one of 160 students from across the country who earned the honor, which recognizes one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

