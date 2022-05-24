ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old DelCo Girl

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xchf_0fo7Sghg00
Ailani Banks Photo Credit: Darby Borough PD

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Ailani Banks was last seen wearing a multicolored head scarf, halter top, black pants with a red or orange stripe, and black shoes, Darby Borough police said in a Monday, May 23 Facebook post.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 97 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

No additional information has been provided.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Darby Borough police at 610-586-1100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 10

DELCO
3d ago

Please god wrap your arms around this little girl and guide her home safely and unharmed. My daughter is the same age, I can’t even begin to image what this family is going through, my heart breaks for them. Prayers to her friends and family.

Reply
4
Sheila R. Wilson
3d ago

Praying she is found safe…if I’m not mistaken, she looks like a younger version of my gf Lisa’s daughter Shanelle🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply(1)
4
Related
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing teen from Trenton. Rihanna Johnson, 16, was last seen near Hermitage Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Wednesday, May 25. She was wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and clear-framed sunglasses, police said. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found At Delco Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man: Police

A body was discovered Wednesday, May 25 at a Delaware County auto body shop owned by a man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said. Marple Township police have yet to confirm the identity of the male body found at Broomall Auto Body on Media Line Road, but say the clothing closely resembles that of George Hughes Jr. at the time of his disappearance.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darby, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Father of boy found dead in New Kensington appears in court for separate case

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - It's been 22 days since the body of 9-year-old Azuree Charles was found in a wooded area behind his New Kensington home. Investigators say it was a homicide. On Thursday, in an unrelated case, the boy's father was in court on charges he assaulted the child months before the boy's death. Luella Elien said she was in complete disbelief when investigators told her her son was dead and still can't come to terms with it."He was supposed to grow up. He was supposed to be great. He was supposed to be something special," she said.On...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Police Officer Was Drunk In Deadly Warren County Crash: Prosecutor

A 46-year-old police officer in New Jersey was arrested for driving drunk in a deadly crash earlier this year in Washington Township (Warren County), authorities said. Lawrence Stiscia, a patrol officer with the Franklin Township Police Department in Somerset County, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.201 percent when he fatally struck a motorcyclist on March 18 on northbound Route 31, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delco#Police
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Man, 36, Killed In Mercer County Crash: Police

A 36-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley area was killed in a crash with an unoccupied trailer in Mercer County, authorities confirmed. The Easton man was behind the wheel of a 2016 Nissan Versa heading northbound on E. State St. Extension near Montana Avenue in Hamilton when he veered into the right shoulder of the road and hit the back of a 2020 EAS trailer around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Hamilton Police said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Vineland High School Boy, 15, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

Authorities have identified the Vineland High School boy shot dead on Thursday, May 26. Anthony Torres-Sanchez was killed in the shooting, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. The shooting was not a random act, she said. At 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Vineland police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for...
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Boyfriend, 63, Arrested In Woman's Killing: Prosecutor

A 63-year-old man from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with the death of his live-in girlfriend, authorities said. Michael Hodges, 63, of Sayreville has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, they said. Barbara Andronico, 62, of Sayreville was found dead on Thursday, May 19, according...
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Police in South Jersey are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that on Thursday, May 26, at 11:45 a.m., Vineland police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim. The victim, a 15-year-old juvenile from Vineland, was transported...
VINELAND, NJ
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Adult and Juvenile on Gun, Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and juvenile on gun and drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 17 at approximately 3:46 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Crisis Management Tactical Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of East 30th Street following an investigation. Police attempted to make contact with 19-year-old Hafis Jackson, who fled on foot. Jackson was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police also took a 17-year-old male juvenile into custody without incident. Police recovered 4 (four) 9mm handguns and 97.3 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Stray Bullet Strikes Elderly Baltimore Woman In Bed

An elderly woman was shot in the arm in her Baltimore home after a stray bullet broke through her window, authorities say. The 83-year-old victim was in bed reading when the bullet hit her on the 4400 block of Wakefield Road shortly before 2 a.m., Friday, May 27, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
280K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy