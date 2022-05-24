Ottawa Hills defeats Rocky River in OT, faces St. John's in regional boys lacrosse final

Facing a two-goal deficit, Ottawa Hills scored three goals in the fourth quarter Monday to force overtime and defeat Rocky River 8-7 in a Division II boys lacrosse regional semifinal matchup.

Nat Jun scored the winning goal in sudden-death overtime for Ottawa Hills, which on Thursday will face St. John’s Jesuit, a 15-7 winner over St. Francis de Sales in another regional semifinal on Monday.

“We just needed to get possession and run our offense and let our players do what they do best,” Ottawa Hills coach Tim Best said. “And I thought they did a really good job of taking their time and seeing what the defense gave them.”

In overtime at Ottawa Hills High School, Jun swiveled past a Rocky River defender to score the game-winning goal unassisted at 3:29.

“It's a feeling I never thought I'd get, always watching it on YouTube and stuff like that, professional players hitting that, and then I knew that I had a chance to do it,” Jun said of scoring the goal in overtime. “Stepped up, was confident, and it went in.”

Reece Hill gave Ottawa Hills a chance of overtime by scoring three goals in the fourth. Hill tied the score at 6 on his second goal in a one-minute span. On his third goal of the fourth, he gave Ottawa Hills a 7-6 lead at 5:02.

Hill scored his fourth-quarter goals at 10:22 and 9:41. He scored three goals in the span of 5:20.

Rocky River quickly answered with a goal from Mack Massad at 4:12, which forced the contest to go into overtime.

“All three of my coaches [Best, and assistants Warren Natyshak and Tanner Ludeman] just told me I had to dodge,” Hill said. “I wasn't doing it in the beginning, but then I started to, and the shots were falling and they went in.”

Ottawa Hills erased a 3-0 deficit in the second. The Green Bears tallied four goals in the quarter to lead Rocky River 4-3 at the half.

In the second, Ottawa Hills scored twice in the span of 11 seconds to take its first lead. With 11 seconds remaining in the second, Max Harvey tied the game at 3 with an assist from Harley Talbott. Talbott scored the go-ahead goal for a 4-3 Green Bears advantage at 0.8 seconds in the second. Hill assisted Talbott on the goal.

Liam Silk and Jun each tallied a goal for Ottawa Hills in the second. The Green Bears scored four goals on nine shots in the second.

“He was just saying that we need to slow down and possess the ball and take our time,” Hill said of what Best told the team in between the first and second quarters. “Not force bad passes and just hit the net.”

Green Bears goalie Braeden McCague made crucial saves throughout the game to keep the game within reach for Ottawa Hills. In the fourth, McCague made saves at 2:55 and 47 seconds to keep the game tied at 7.

In the second, McCague blocked a shot by Rocky River to keep Ottawa Hills’ deficit at one. The save proved to be critical as the Green Bears shortly knotted it at 3.

“[Rocky River is] a very patient team,” Best said. “Our defense held their ground and just let the goalie make [the saves]. That's pretty much how we were getting the ball back. It was going to have to be a save from Braeden. And he came up big for us, like all year.”

Facing a one-goal deficit, Rocky River didn’t take long to even the score in the third. Massad, assisted by Tyler Fortune, tied it at 4. The Pirates took the lead at 2:55 on a goal from Matthew Malloy with support from Ryan Hildebrand.

Rowan McDougal added an insurance goal at 1:29 in the third.

McDougal scored twice, and Ryan Hildebrand scored once in the first quarter to take an early 3-0 Rocky River lead.

St. John’s defeated Ottawa Hills 16-6 in the Titans and Green Bears’ only matchup in the regular season.

“It helps us to be familiar with some names, some players,” Jun said. “And then through film, we're going to break down their play and see if we can just take it.”