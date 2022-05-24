2nd-half outburst sends St. John's to Division II lacrosse regional final

As fate would have it, St. John’s Jesuit would upend rival St. Francis de Sales at last in the postseason, in the only way the Titans would have it.

St. John’s burst for 14 goals in the second half in defeating the Knights 15-7 on Monday in a Division II boys lacrosse regional semifinal at Lyden Field on the St. John’s campus. The victory places the Titans in the regional final against Ottawa Hills on Thursday, but the victory was sweetened by the circumstances.

Monday’s win was St. John’s first over St. Francis in the postseason since the 2013 season.

“To come through with these guys and them be the group that started my head coaching journey, this is a special group of guys,” Titans coach Andy Smith said. “The sky’s the limit for these guys.”

The Titans snapped the skid in thunderous fashion, with an 8-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter that set the table for a runaway fourth quarter.

The Knights started off exactly how they would have liked to, with a 2-0 lead following the game’s opening 12 minutes. Matt DiSalle opened the scoring with 8:02 left in the first, as he took a pass from Travis Kenner through the alley and rifled it by Titans goaltender Mason Bowers.

St. Francis grabbed a 2-0 lead 1:07 later, as DiSalle cleaned up a rebound in front of the crease and beat Bowers low.

The Titans halved their deficit with a goal from Charles Anderson with 5:18 left in the first half.

Everything picked up for the Titans in the second half.

Six different players scored goals, and Will Bohne tallied three of his four goals in the quarter, as the Titans led 9-3 after three.

The turning point was Bohne’s first goal, when he grabbed a pass from Quinn Wiklendt and beat Knights goaltender Braedan Madasz to the top-right shelf to put St. John’s ahead 4-3 with 7:01 left in the third.

The Titans capitalized on a Knights turnover, as Wiklendt spun off of his defender and scored 32 seconds after Bohne’s goal. The Titans got back on the board for a 6-3 lead on their following possession on Bohne’s second goal.

“At halftime we talked about our game plan a little more,” Bohne said. “We knew coming into the game they would have a better game plan after what happened last time. It was like a baseball player takes a couple of pitches at once, and then they know what they’re going up against.”

St. John’s went on a 9-0 scoring run that spanned 13:33 of game action, between the third and fourth quarters.

The Titans (17-4) scored three goals in the final 2:19 of the third quarter. That included a buzzer beater from Bohne from the left alley, which put St. John’s ahead 9-3.

Wiklendt assisted on four goals in the third quarter.

“We knew we had it,” Wiklendt said. “We knew that we could win. We knew we were going to beat these guys. We beat them earlier in the regular season, but we just had to do what we’ve been practicing to do and what we’ve been taught to do all season. We just had to go out and show them what we’re made of.”

St. Francis (7-12) snapped its drought with Elvis Syroka’s goal with 8:26 left in regulation. But by that point, the Titans had blitzed to an 11-4 lead.

Alexander Speer, Drew Duesing, Quinn Staten, and Anthony Brohl each scored for St. John’s in the third quarter. Brohl, Bohne, Speer, Staten, Cameron Weinberg, and Zack Moon each added goals in the fourth.

DiSalle tabbed a hat trick for the Knights. Braylin Elam, Jack Stough, and Gordy Hunt added goals.

“I think we got too excited in the moment,” St. Francis coach Jack Loy said. “We didn’t play defense well like we had in the first half. We’d have our guys slide, and the we wouldn’t have another slide to cover their crease guy, and it would be an easy play for them to make.”

First draw for St. John’s and Ottawa Hills is at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Titans beat the Green Bears 16-6 in their match on April 6.

“We’re feeling confident with that matchup,” Smith said. “We know they’ve improved quite a bit since then.”