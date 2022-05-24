ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

City Commission Considers Rate Hike

kynt1450.com
 3 days ago

On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission held a planning meeting to discuss the probable rate increase for waste water. This was held in the planning meeting so that the Commissioners and the public has time to...

www.kynt1450.com

wnax.com

Yankton City Commission Talks Wastewater Rates

The Yankton City Commission held a work session last (Monday) night on planned improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, their costs and how to pay for them. The upgrades will cost around forty million dollars and will be paid for by a combination of eighteen million dollars in state grants and twenty-three million dollars in loans.
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Hit And Run Occurs Near Yankton

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident on West City Limits Road. Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl says that a vehicle ran into the AAA storage building north of Yankton and left the scene on Tuesday morning. The AAA storage unit owner is reviewing...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Yankton Summer Concert Series Starts Tuesday

A beloved community kick-off-to-summer tradition, the first Yankton Area Summer Band Concert will take place on Tuesday evening at Riverside Park. Yankton Area Arts Executive Director Julie Amsberrry invites everyone to the concert…. Amsberry adds that everyone should mark their calendars for some amazing pops concerts later in the summer…
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Howard Faces Uphill Battle Against Johnson

Taffy Howard, who is running for the Republican nomination for South Dakota’s lone Congressional Seat against Representative Dusty Johnson, visited Yankton on Friday. Currently she represents the 33rd District in the South Dakota House of Representatives, and considers herself a fiscal hawk conservative. Howard addressed the national dept …....
YANKTON, SD
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Government
kynt1450.com

Becker Named Most Influential Woman in Radio

Radio Ink Magazine, a national publication, recently named their list of the most influential women in radio. One of those names on the list is Riverfront Broadcasting’s owner Carolyn Becker of Yankton. Becker says she is honored to be on the list…. Becker says that radio is something that...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Youmans To Become Yankton Events Manager

Yankton High School Track Coach, Luke Youmans, will be taking a new job with the city after he coaches the Bucks and Gazelles one last time. Sometime after the conclusion of his coaching duties at the State Track Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls this weekend, he will report for his new job.
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

LOCAL SPORTS REPORT 5-25-22

Gazelles Golf competed in the ESD Conference Championship yesterday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre, the Gazelles finished 4th in the conference with a 334 (+46) score. Aberdeen took the team title with a 315 (+27) tally. Individually, Yankton was led by Jillian Eidsness with a 79 (+7), finishing 5th. Also for Yankton, Ellia Homstad finished 12th with a 81 score, Tatum Hohenthaner finished 23rd and carded an 86, Sabrina Krajewski (Kraskie) tallied an 88 score and finished 27th. Both Elsie Larson and Gracie Brockberg finished under 100 for the Gazelles, with a 90 and 92 score respectively. The winner of the individual title was Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa who tallied a 70 (-2) score. The Gazelles now turn their attention to an invitational at Brandon Valley Tuesday beginning at 10am. This will be the last competition before the state golf meet on June 7th.
YANKTON, SD

