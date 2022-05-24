City Commission Considers Rate Hike

Gazelles Golf competed in the ESD Conference Championship yesterday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre, the Gazelles finished 4th in the conference with a 334 (+46) score. Aberdeen took the team title with a 315 (+27) tally. Individually, Yankton was led by Jillian Eidsness with a 79 (+7), finishing 5th. Also for Yankton, Ellia Homstad finished 12th with a 81 score, Tatum Hohenthaner finished 23rd and carded an 86, Sabrina Krajewski (Kraskie) tallied an 88 score and finished 27th. Both Elsie Larson and Gracie Brockberg finished under 100 for the Gazelles, with a 90 and 92 score respectively. The winner of the individual title was Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa who tallied a 70 (-2) score. The Gazelles now turn their attention to an invitational at Brandon Valley Tuesday beginning at 10am. This will be the last competition before the state golf meet on June 7th.

YANKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO