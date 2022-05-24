ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Claims of neglect at Maplewood Care Center, former employee, daughter of resident say

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uH9p_0fo7Rvf800

TULSA, Okla. — Maplewood Care Center near 61st and Sheridan is where Jennifer Robertson says her mother Lillie Poyner, who needs constant care, calls home.

She says late last year she was horrified at what she found when visiting.

“The smell, she was in pain,” said Robertson. “Her bed linens, mattresses and clothes we all covered in green and yellow pretty much yeast her skin was being eaten off of her body.”

She gave us several pictures but the two we are showing are the only two we are using because the pictures are graphic.

Robertson says she went to the Department of Human Services about her mother’s neglect.

In an email thread with a social services inspector, she told him her mother had wounds that were not being treated properly and that she had to purchase clean linens to bathe her mother.

On December 30th she got approved for a case number from the inspector and the agency said letters would be sent out.

She says she got a letter from the inspector in February that her allegations of neglect were sustained.

“Complete heartbreak that we allowed this to happen to her. We fault ourselves because she is here. I know if my mom was in that state there are plenty of other people left and probably currently still are.

She says her mother is still there and they give her constant care to make sure she gets treated properly and say they have also installed a 24 hour live feed camera in her room.

I spoke with Bree Disney who says she has seen the neglect firsthand while working at Maplewood Care Center.

“Last Friday I called our compliance about resident staff, abuse and neglect and residents being neglected,” Disney said.

She says the same day administrators called her into a meeting that she says made her feel uneasy. Disney told me some of what she said, was said.

“I do not feel comfortable speaking with you about the complaint that I made, and she said if you do not like my attitude you can get up and leave the room and we will have someone follow up with you I said ok I grabbed my things and walked out,” Disney explained.

In a video she recorded she says as she was holding door for staff, another staff member came up to her and said that Disney told them that she quit.

“The very same day not two hours later I allegedly quit,” Disney said.

In the video the team members explain that she did quit while Disney said she did not quit. At one point staff acknowledge she is recording, and Disney even says she was warned this could happen from someone else but still maintains she never quit.

The recording ends with Disney asking when she quit, staff said at the end of the meeting is when she quit. Then a team member tells her he is going to call police and then she said she will leave and the video ends.

FOX23 reached out to Maplewood after speaking with both women and was referred to the property owner Senior Living Properties out of Texas.

They responded in an email saying in part:

“We’re aware of the claims, we take employee concerns very seriously, and have initiated a priority review by our Compliance Manager, so we can address all concerns and take actions to correct any issues.”

“Currently, our Compliance Manager is in route to the nursing center to investigate and address all concerns.”

Here is the full statement which also talks about addressing payroll issues and staff to resident ratio:

“Thank you for reaching out and giving us an opportunity to respond to the concerns at Maplewood Care Center. We’re aware of the claims, we take employee concerns very seriously, and have initiated a priority review by our Compliance Manager, so we can address all concerns and take actions to correct any issues. Immediately, we began resolving payroll issues caused by a technical error. Currently, our Compliance Manager is in route to the nursing center to investigate and address all concerns.

Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our staff members and all those who live and are cared for at Maplewood Care Center. Residents, staff, and family members are encouraged to contact our center’s leadership team and/or the compliance hotline at 866-687-5250 with questions or concerns.

Also, our staff to resident ratio varies based on acuity. Maplewood Care Center will continue to be dedicated to providing love and attention, one resident at a time.”

When it comes to Robertson’s case, DHS says they cannot comment on this or any case due to state and federal confidentiality.

In the DHS letter it says the case would be sent to the Tulsa County District Attorneys Office. We reached out to the DA’s office who says they do not have that case. Robertson says she has not heard back from anyone since getting the letter.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Muddy Paws
2d ago

Bless you Jennifer for standing up and caring for your mother. You are a wonderful daughter ❤️ 💕 ♥️ Also for bring to the attention of the public, how some Nursing Homes don't give their clients good care.

Reply
9
Giggleschnitz
3d ago

Ole Maplehood as people refer to it...I hope they get that facility in order or find new placement for those poor residents. The neglect and abuse I've heard of there is awful and animals are treated better

Reply
8
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Boy Has Uncombable Hair Syndrome

Every parent feels their child is one in a million, but for one boy in Edmond it’s backed up by statistics. A rare genetic mutation gives him a unique style. There’s one thing you’ll rarely see 19-month-old Greyson without, and it’s not a toy, book or bottle. It’s a smile from ear to ear.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#Maplewood Care Center
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs students donate $10,000 to nonprofit

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Students at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs donated $10,000 to a local nonprofit organization. The students donated the funds to Sand Springs Community Services (SSCS), which assists residents experiencing economic crisis with basic needs assistance. The high school’s student council raised funds during...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas school shooting: Officials say gunman entered through unlocked door, investigation continues

Officials in Texas gave an update on what happened Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, leaving 19 small children and two adults dead. Victor Escalon, the South Texas Regional Director of the Department of Public Safety, said the investigation continues into what exactly happened. He explained the timeline, as it stands now, of what happened and when it happened.
TEXAS STATE
city-sentinel.com

Three young children die in central Oklahoma fire

CRESCENT, Okla. (AP) — Two toddlers and a baby have died in a fire in central Oklahoma. The fire began shortly before noon Sunday in a shed outside a home in Crescent and eventually spread to the home about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, authorities said.
CRESCENT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
publicradiotulsa.org

'Not again': Tulsa-area parents discuss their reactions to the Uvalde school shooting

- - - MISTI STEPHENS, 36, health care operations director, Broken Arrow. Two children, 6 and 4, attend Undercroft Montessori School in Tulsa. "I think I got the same push alert that a lot of people did. And this, I don't know, sounds bad, but I guess is normal — I had that moment, because I was in the middle of a work call and I saw it on my iPhone, and my immediate response was, 'Oh, don't have capacity for that right now. Need to set that aside briefly and finish what I'm doing before I acknowledge that I even saw it.' So I finished, but even in that moment, I still thought, like, I can't actually deal with this until my kids go to bed, and then I can actually start to process this. I don't want them to see me an entire mess. So it was [Tuesday] evening after they went to bed before I really let myself kind of take it all in. Since then, it's been intermittent tears.
TULSA, OK
CLASSIX 107.9

Three Survivors of The Tulsa Massacre Receive $1 Million From Donors

In 1921 the 10,000 Black residents of Tulsa’s neighborhood of Greenwood, witnessed the pillaging and destruction of their community. For about 18 hours, some 1,500 white men burned 1,256 houses along with various Black-owned businesses including a hospital and school. Greenwood once held the pillars of its nickname “Black Wall Street”. For decades America tried […]
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Apu The Missing Tegu Reunited With Owner

A Tulsa woman has now been reunited with her four-foot-long pet lizard. Simone Harrison said "Apu" the Tegu recently escaped and she was worried about him, asking people to be on the lookout. Alexis Jantz, who helps the SPCA, Recently got a call about a "black and white dragon," so...
TULSA, OK
nwestiowa.com

Oklahoman jailed for pot, vaping device

ASHTON—A 43-year-old Tulsa, OK, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Monday, May 23, near Ashton on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Kyle Austin Gibson stemmed from the stop of a southbound 1993 Mack DS600 truck on the Highway 60 expressway...
ASHTON, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TIA adding nonstop flight to New York City

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport (TIA) announced Friday it will soon offer a nonstop flight to New York City. American Airlines will provide the flight to LaGuardia Airport starting Nov. 3. Passengers will fly on an Embraer 170 aircraft. “Tulsans have been asking for a nonstop flight to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WARNING GRAPHIC: Video released as man points gun at OKC police helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn released new details today after a May 13 search warrant led to officers firing shots at the suspect. OKCPD was serving a search warrant for manufacturing an incendiary device and threatening an act of violence in southeast OKC. They say the suspect, Darren Solomon, came out of the home armed with what looked like a pistol.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy