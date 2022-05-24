Claims of neglect at Maplewood Care Center, former employee, daughter of resident say

TULSA, Okla. — Maplewood Care Center near 61st and Sheridan is where Jennifer Robertson says her mother Lillie Poyner, who needs constant care, calls home.

She says late last year she was horrified at what she found when visiting.

“The smell, she was in pain,” said Robertson. “Her bed linens, mattresses and clothes we all covered in green and yellow pretty much yeast her skin was being eaten off of her body.”

She gave us several pictures but the two we are showing are the only two we are using because the pictures are graphic.

Robertson says she went to the Department of Human Services about her mother’s neglect.

In an email thread with a social services inspector, she told him her mother had wounds that were not being treated properly and that she had to purchase clean linens to bathe her mother.

On December 30th she got approved for a case number from the inspector and the agency said letters would be sent out.

She says she got a letter from the inspector in February that her allegations of neglect were sustained.

“Complete heartbreak that we allowed this to happen to her. We fault ourselves because she is here. I know if my mom was in that state there are plenty of other people left and probably currently still are.

She says her mother is still there and they give her constant care to make sure she gets treated properly and say they have also installed a 24 hour live feed camera in her room.

I spoke with Bree Disney who says she has seen the neglect firsthand while working at Maplewood Care Center.

“Last Friday I called our compliance about resident staff, abuse and neglect and residents being neglected,” Disney said.

She says the same day administrators called her into a meeting that she says made her feel uneasy. Disney told me some of what she said, was said.

“I do not feel comfortable speaking with you about the complaint that I made, and she said if you do not like my attitude you can get up and leave the room and we will have someone follow up with you I said ok I grabbed my things and walked out,” Disney explained.

In a video she recorded she says as she was holding door for staff, another staff member came up to her and said that Disney told them that she quit.

“The very same day not two hours later I allegedly quit,” Disney said.

In the video the team members explain that she did quit while Disney said she did not quit. At one point staff acknowledge she is recording, and Disney even says she was warned this could happen from someone else but still maintains she never quit.

The recording ends with Disney asking when she quit, staff said at the end of the meeting is when she quit. Then a team member tells her he is going to call police and then she said she will leave and the video ends.

FOX23 reached out to Maplewood after speaking with both women and was referred to the property owner Senior Living Properties out of Texas.

They responded in an email saying in part:

“We’re aware of the claims, we take employee concerns very seriously, and have initiated a priority review by our Compliance Manager, so we can address all concerns and take actions to correct any issues.”

“Currently, our Compliance Manager is in route to the nursing center to investigate and address all concerns.”

Here is the full statement which also talks about addressing payroll issues and staff to resident ratio:

“Thank you for reaching out and giving us an opportunity to respond to the concerns at Maplewood Care Center. We’re aware of the claims, we take employee concerns very seriously, and have initiated a priority review by our Compliance Manager, so we can address all concerns and take actions to correct any issues. Immediately, we began resolving payroll issues caused by a technical error. Currently, our Compliance Manager is in route to the nursing center to investigate and address all concerns.

Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our staff members and all those who live and are cared for at Maplewood Care Center. Residents, staff, and family members are encouraged to contact our center’s leadership team and/or the compliance hotline at 866-687-5250 with questions or concerns.

Also, our staff to resident ratio varies based on acuity. Maplewood Care Center will continue to be dedicated to providing love and attention, one resident at a time.”

When it comes to Robertson’s case, DHS says they cannot comment on this or any case due to state and federal confidentiality.

In the DHS letter it says the case would be sent to the Tulsa County District Attorneys Office. We reached out to the DA’s office who says they do not have that case. Robertson says she has not heard back from anyone since getting the letter.

