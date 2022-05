PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report that on Sunday at approximately 7 PM, Andreia Ribas, who was their on-duty emergency dispatcher, took a 911 call for a male party that was reported to be actively seizing. Officer Simon Saliba and Sergeant Glenn Enos were both dispatched to the location of the patient. Upon arrival, Officer Saliba determined the patient to be unconscious and unresponsive. Officer Saliba promptly began 2 minutes of CPR until the arrival of Sergeant Enos with the AED (automated external defibrillator). The AED delivered one shock to the patient, bringing him back to life and regaining consciousness. Provincetown Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the patient to Cape Cod Hospital, where he has since recovered.

