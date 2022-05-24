ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

State fights to keep APD officer accused of rape behind bars

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState fights to keep APD officer accused of rape …. Lincoln National Forest closing due to high fire …. New Mexico woman donating breast milk amid formula …. Cultural Affairs to offer free admission...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a case of child abuse that left a 16-year-old special needs girl dead. Deputies say the girl’s mother arrived at the University of New Mexico Hospital Tuesday carrying her daughter who was unresponsive. They say it quickly became clear that the child had been dead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of letting boyfriend beat son arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 21-year-old mother already facing charges for severe child abuse is in more trouble. Stormy Torres was arrested for DWI after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says she was driving erratically in the North Valley. Deputies say she had a bag of pills in the car and failed a field sobriety test. Torres was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Lincoln, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Grandmother charged in grandson’s deadly overdose released from jail

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad grandmother charged in her 12-year-old grandson’s deadly overdose is out of jail for now. Kellie Smith and her daughter Alexis are both facing charges after Alexis’s son Brent Sullivan died in September from a fentanyl overdose. According to court documents, Kellie Smith was released from jail pending trial after posting bond. […]
CARLSBAD, NM
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested, Facing 30 Years In Prison

That is not a good way to go. There are a lot of names that have come up throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather famous. Unfortunately, some of them are more infamous than famous, often for things that are not exactly positive. That is the case with a certain WWE Hall of Famer and now things have gotten a lot worse than they were just a few months ago.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
KRQE News 13

Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing nearly 100 charges for breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in northeast Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will not be heading to prison. Nichole Padilla liked to target gyms. Surveillance video shown in court on Tuesday shows Padilla using various stolen cards at Target and Walgreens locations across Albuquerque. Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Rape#Law Enforcement#Apd#Executive Order#Violent Crime#Lincoln National Forest#El Paso Dea
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: 4 in jail after $34M in meth found at bridge

Four people have been arrested in relation to the recent seizure of $34 million in meth at the World Trade Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit. Zuriel Cordero Ferrer, Ivan Nunez Penaloza, Henry Mendez Niz and Jose del Angel Ontiveros were charged with import, attempt to import and conspire to import meth. The case occurred at about 6:14 p.m. April 12, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred a commercial shipment of 16 pallets containing 800 five-gallon buckets of frozen strawberry puree to secondary inspection. An X-ray scan revealed anomalies in several of the pallets. CBP officers...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Kelley has been sentenced to 44 years for her role in the death of Victoria Martens Thursday. Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment. In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

May 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.  Christina Alire, 25, is a Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’01” and 140 pounds. Alire has warrants for: Parole Violation which includes Assault x2 and Intimidation of Witness/Victim Aggravated Robbery: Possession of a Real/Simulated Weapon, […]
PUEBLO, CO
Complex

2 Women Arrested After Police Find 500,000 Fentanyl Pills in Car

Two Arizona women were arrested this this week in a traffic stop turned drug bust. According to AZFamily, the incident reportedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, a small city located approximately 50 miles away from Phoenix. Officers say they pulled over a black SUV that was speeding, and identified the driver as 31-year-old Martha Lopez. Thirty-year-old Tania Luna Solis and two children were also identified as passengers.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Fourth corrections officer in custody in beating death of Florida inmate

A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy