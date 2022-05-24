State fights to keep APD officer accused of rape behind bars

Four people have been arrested in relation to the recent seizure of $34 million in meth at the World Trade Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit.
Zuriel Cordero Ferrer, Ivan Nunez Penaloza, Henry Mendez Niz and Jose del Angel Ontiveros were charged with import, attempt to import and conspire to import meth.
The case occurred at about 6:14 p.m. April 12, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred a commercial shipment of 16 pallets containing 800 five-gallon buckets of frozen strawberry puree to secondary inspection. An X-ray scan revealed anomalies in several of the pallets. CBP officers...
