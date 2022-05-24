ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harriman, NY

Boy Scout suffers minor injuries after run-in with black bear at Harriman State Park

By Jonathan Gordon
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ET6K0_0fo7QRU500

A young Boy Scout from Cooperstown suffered minor injuries after a run-in with a black bear at Harriman State Park earlier this month.

Twelve-year-old Henry Ayers woke up to the bear while camping with Boy Scout Troop 12-54 from Cooperstown on May 1.

Ayers and his friends were sleeping under the stars when a hungry bear tried to go through their food.

The bear approached Ayers, waking him up, before biting him through his sleeping bag and dragging him.

Luckily, he and his friends yelled and scared the bear off.

"I thought I was still asleep. I can barely even remember it now because it was dark out and it was a black bear so it was dark. I could only see its face," says Ayers.

Ayers said he needed to get his rabies shots after the encounter but is still excited about his next camping trip with his friends.

MORE : Be Bear Aware: Follow these 6 trips to keep bears out of your yard

MORE : Ready to explore the great outdoors? These 14 tips can help you stay safe while hiking

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Pedestrian struck by police cruiser in Toms River

Police say a Toms River police cruiser struck a pedestrian. According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police say William Carberry was hit by the patrol car while crossing the road near Fischer Boulevard and Adams Avenue. Carberry was hospitalized. Ocean County prosecutor’s office and the sheriff’s...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Accidents
Cooperstown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Harriman, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Bears#Accident#Boy Scout Troop
News 12

Boat catches fire at Cedar Marina in Bridgeport

Firefighters battled a large boat fire in the Cedar Marina in Bridgeport. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Officials responded quickly and the fire was put out. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the boat fire. No injuries were reported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

4 people killed in I-95 wrong-way crash

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95, police say. The crash happened Sunday on I-95 south in Guilford. At least three of the victims were from Norwalk. Police identified the victims as Johnny Bookhardt, Caroline Bookhardt, and Patricia Greene-Kessler of Norwalk. They say the fourth victim Luis...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Police: Pedestrian struck in Hempstead, driver arrested

A man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Hempstead early Sunday morning. Police say Alrich Braide was driving his SUV when he hit a 46-year-old male pedestrian while crossing the roadway at Fulton Avenue around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

Police chase in Newark ends in car crash; 1 officer hurt

A police chase in Newark led to a violent car crash Saturday in which an officer was injured. Video in the aftermath of the crash shows police officers in pursuit of a suspect. The people who took the video said it happened around 11:40 a.m. in the ironbound section near...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy