ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

NCIS: Hawai'i Recap: War and Love — Grade Season 1 and the Finale

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coCmE_0fo7QQbM00

Click here to read the full article.

NCIS: Hawai’i closed out Season 1 on Monday night with Part 2 of its freshman finale, in which Captain Milius worked again with Special Agent Tennant’s team to find out who sabotaged a prisoner exchange between the United States and Eastern Europe.

At the close of Part 1, the American journalist that was being returned to the States began violently seizing and foaming at the mouth — and as Part 2 opened, he died not long after, aboard the Coast Guard jet Jane had secured. It was then discovered that the exact same grim fate befell the Russian spy that had been handed over at the swap. But who could have possibly poisoned the certified-healthy men, and when/how?

When the ME suggested that the poison had been administered in two parts (the second being via the oxygen tank aboard the planes), that led them to the doctor from the tarmac. After he was grabbed in Manila and grilled by Jane and a conspicuously colorful SEAL (played by 68 Whiskey ‘s Linc Hand), the doc revealed that he had been recruited by “Silver Moon,” the same Dark Web entity that orchestrated Corporal Cartwright’s murder in Part 1.

Meanwhile, Boom Boom’s examination of the IED used on the SUV in Part 1 got Ernie and the team tracking the delivery and transport of some very unstable TATP (triacetone triperoxide). That led them to a makeshift lab, where in the course of searching the explosives-laded building, Jesse stepped on a pressure-sensitive detonator. Thankfully, only a bit of drama followed, as Boom Boom calmly rerouted the power source (lest they all turn to, um, “pink mist”).

Much TATP was unaccounted for, though, and none of the likely public targets made sense. Jane then surmised that the target was the about-to-convene, covert meeting between Joe and his powerful peers in “The Group,” so as to really derail any attempts to maintain peace. Jane was unable to reach Joe by cell, but her team stormed the meeting place in time to evacuate everyone just before Babin (sp?), the mastermind, was able to trigger the explosion. Thing is, the remote detonator that Babin was holding, Boom Boom observed, was a dummy — meaning, someone else nearby was actually the bomber.

Based on intel that Whistler was able to coerce out of a (too) pretty (for Lucy’s liking!) Russian FSB agent, Jane was able to confront the true perpetrator — Colin McIntyre, one of Joe’s counterparts in The Group, who was promptly arrested.

Afterwards, back at Jane’s office, Joe inquired about how they might make what the two of them have a “regular thing,” but as Jane noted, her whole life is in Hawaii, while his is back in D.C. That said, the prospect is a “ very nice thought,” and they agreed to “live in those nice thoughts” while he was still in town. But first, Jane was hosting a pot luck that night, to which the extended team (Boom Boom, Kai’s father, etc;) was invited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFtOQ_0fo7QQbM00 At the party, Lucy anxiously watched the door, hoping to see Kate, but to no avail. But just as she started slipping into a funk (while denying her longings to Ernie), Lucy heard singing in the distance — as an arriving Kate took Ernie’s advice very literally and delivered a “grand gesture” in the form of a serenade. ( Adele’s Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love,” to be exact.) And following an instant of confusion, and upon hearing Kate plainly profess her love, Lucy pulled her ex into a long kiss, as the partygoers on the deck whooped and hollered.

What did you think of NCIS: Hawai’i ‘s finale, and Season 1 as a whole?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Blue Bloods Finale Recap: Who's Gonna Be a Mom? — Plus, a Decision Is Made...

Click here to read the full article. Blue Bloods with its Season 12 finale welcomed a new face to family dinner (as is almost an annual tradition), but that was far from the only thing resembling a surprise. The episode “Silver Linings” found Frank warring publicly with DA Kimberly Crawford, over her office’s policy to not prosecute non-violent crimes — much to Erin’s chagrin, especially when her boss called her on the carpet about her loyalties. Meanwhile on the streets, Danny and Maria tried to help a young woman, Elena, who was in WITSEC but had sneaked home to check on her...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Adele
Person
Kai
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Could Mark Harmon Still Return To NCIS As Gibbs? Here’s What Sean Murray Says

Season 19 of NCIS has been without longtime cast member Mark Harmon for the majority of the season. Over the last few years, rumors were swirling that the actor would be leaving the CBS procedural and, ultimately, the beginning of the season saw his character, Gibbs, get sent on a big (and long) mission. But could he still come back in some way? Well, Sean Murray is opening up about whether we've seen the last of Gibbs.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Why Did Sela Ward Leave the Show After One Season?

In the pilot episode of the hit TV show FBI, Connie Nielsen portrayed Ellen Solberg, Special Agent in Charge (SAC), the leader of the FBI unit that the series followed. After the pilot episode, however, the role of SAC was taken by Dana Mosier, played by Sela Ward. Through the remainder of FBI Season 1, Sela Ward’s character led her unit through all the drama and danger that comes included with a typical day in the FBI.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#War And Love#Hawai I Recap#Special Agent Tennant#American#The Coast Guard#Russian#Boom Boom#Ied
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles:’ How Daniela Ruah Met Her Real-Life Husband Thanks to Fellow Costar

Daniela Ruah is known for playing Special Agent Kensi Blye on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” She and Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, play one of TV’s most beloved couples on the CBS procedural series. Coincidentally, Ruah met her real-life husband thanks to her on-screen partner. In addition, Ruah’s husband and Eric have an interesting bond: they’re siblings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

In early March, CBS announced that Dick Wolf’s hit procedural crime drama FBI had officially been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6. Since the series first aired in 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful cast of characters who make up the fictional Federal Bureau of Investigations led by Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could Callen’s Chris O’Donnell Be Leaving the Series Behind?

Chris O’Donnell of NCIS: Los Angeles has established himself as a top actor on a popular TV show. G. Callen is key to the storylines. There’s always something going on and Callen has to keep up with his partner Sam, played by LL Cool J. O’Donnell also has played in some memorable movies throughout his fine career. With all this going on, is it getting time for him to pack it up and leave the show?
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Promises the Finale Will Reveal ‘a Direction’ for Palmer & Knight

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 20 “All or Nothing.”]. Will fighting for their lives bring Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) closer together, just as it seems a romance might not happen between them on NCIS? Well, chances are looking much better at the end of “All or Nothing” than they were at the beginning.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy